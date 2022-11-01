Read full article on original website
Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed
Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
Football Manager 2023 review: Why FM23 might just be the most realistic football game ever
It's incredible how much can be packed into one simulation – and now the world of Football Manager feels even closer to the real football world. This review of Football Manager 2023 was conducted on a MacBook Air using the full game downloaded from Steam. This reviewer has just...
Football Manager 2023: The best leaders in FM23
In Football Manager 2023, leaders can help set the tone of your squad. That's especially true in the new iteration of the game, which analyses the experience that you have at your disposal in your squad. You need speed on the flanks, finishing up front and set-piece shrewdness – but...
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique in shock retirement: Here's why and what Pique plans to do next
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is set to retire this weekend at the age of 35. The Catalan legend announced the shock decision on Thursday night on Instagram (opens in new tab) and will have his final match at Camp Nou against Almeria. Nike Barcelona home shirt 2022/23 and Nike Barcelona...
Football Manager 2023: Who should I sign in FM23?
Football Manager 2023 is the most in-depth version of the game yet – here's who to bring into your squad, whatever you're looking for. You've got Football Manager 2023, you've chosen your club and now you're looking to make some signings. The big question is… who are you going to bring into the squad?
Who is Alejandro Garnacho? Everything you need to know about Manchester United's next big thing
Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is following in a long line of Red Devils youngsters. The club have a rich history of having an academy product on their bench stretching back before even the First World War – so with every new face comes intrigue of who could be the next Charlton, Giggs, Beckham or Scholes.
Manchester United report: Miguel Almiron's agent reveals transfer interest
Manchester United have shown interest in bringing Miguel Almiron to Old Trafford. That's according to the player's agent, who says that the Red Devils have been in contact in the past. The Paraguayan has been in stunning form for the Magpies this season, with Eddie Howe's side competing for a spot in the top four.
Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online
Liverpool visit Tottenham in north London today for a big game between two Premier League heavyweights.Spurs came into the weekend third in the Premier League, 10 points clear of their opponents who have been struggling for form. Liverpool have lost four of their past five matches, with particularly disappointing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the end of October. But Spurs are dogged by injuries and Antonio Conte must piece together a team to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the World Cup just around the corner. "Richarlison is not available,” Conte confirmed on Friday. “It is...
When is the Europa League knockout round draw and who has qualified?
The Europa League knockout round draw is nearly here, as the final group stage games determine who will progress to the latter stages of the tournament. Arsenal and Manchester United have booked their places in the draw already, but where they finish in the group could have a huge bearing on which draw they'll enter into.
Super-sub Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City with last-gasp penalty
The champions beat Fulham to go top of the Premier League and maintain their 100% record in all competitions this season. Erling Haaland scored a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game to clinch a 2-1 win for 10-man Manchester City (opens in new tab) against Fulham (opens in new tab).
Manchester United report: Red Devils want Bayern Munich star on free transfer
Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The former Stoke City forward has been in sensational form recently for the Bundesliga giants, scoring eight goals in his last nine games in all competitions. Choupo-Moting, 33, is...
How are teams who finish on the same amount of points in the Champions League group stages separated?
At the beginning of the 2021/22 season, UEFA decided to abolish the away goals rule for knockout fixtures in the Champions League, Europa League and newly formed Europa Conference League. However, away goals are actually still used in UEFA competitions as a way to separate two sides, although only during...
Arsenal report: Gunners eye January move for title-winning Palmeiras wonderkid
Arsenal could make a move for Palmeiras starlet Danilo in January in a bid to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad for an unexpected Premier League title challenge. The Gunners have got off to a superb start in 2022/23 and sit two points clear of Manchester City on top of the table after 12 rounds.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire plays up front: Erik ten Hag unleashes bizarre tactical tweak as United chase Real Sociedad
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was an unlikely wide target man in a strange stylistic set-up in the Europa League. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has had a tough season so far. But perhaps he could have reimagined his career in a bizarre Erik ten Hag tweak away to Real Sociedad.
Tottenham report: Spurs reach agreement for Ruslan Malinovskyi to join in January
Tottenham have lacked creativity this season – but might just have fixed that issue with an outstanding playmaker set to join. Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly tied up the signing of Atalanta playmaker Ruslan Malinovskyi. Spurs were chasing the Ukrainian schemer in the summer along with a number of other...
Liverpool report: Reds hierarchy and Jurgen Klopp in Jude Bellingham agreement
Liverpool owners FSG and manager Jurgen Klopp have decided on Jude Bellingham as their 'all-out' target for next summer. Liverpool have decided upon Jude Bellingham as the club's major target for the 2023 transfer window. The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just four of their...
Summerville the hero again for Leeds as Bournemouth let another two-goal lead slip
Leeds came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth in an epic encounter, with Crysencio Summerville the hero once again. Crysencio Summerville was the hero for Leeds United again as the Whites came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 at Elland Road on Saturday. Summerville hit a late winner for...
Every World Cup 2022 squad: All the teams previewed
Who will be in each country's World Cup 2022 squads? We take a look at the most recent teams for each country. The final World Cup 2022 squads will start appearing very shortly, as each of the 32 countries confirm who they will be taking to Qatar. While we don't...
World Cup 2022: Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus could get pre-tournament breathers
With the World Cup just two weeks away, there's an easy way for a number of Premier League stars to reduce their injury risk... England (opens in new tab) captain Harry Kane and Brazil (opens in new tab)'s Gabriel Jesus are among a host of Premier League stars who could buy themselves a potentially priceless break prior to the World Cup.
How will Portugal play at the World Cup?
Portugal are among the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar this winter. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
