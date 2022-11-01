ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ At Paramount Taps Lupita Nyong’o To Star

By Justin Kroll
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: As she readies to make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Lupita Nyong’o is looking to make the jump to another popular franchise: Sources tell Deadline that she is in final negotiations to star in Paramount’s A Quiet Place : Day One. The spinoff will be directed and written by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski .

Not much more is known about this project other than it not being a threequel but rather a spinoff, based on an idea from John Krasinski , who directed and starred in the first two films. The hope is this film will help set up a potential Quiet Place universe that the studio can build on for years to come. It also is known that, while not out of the question, Emily Blunt and Krasinski likely won’t reprise their roles in this installment. The film is set to bow on March 8, 2024 .

The original franchise is currently developing the third film , with Krasinski returning to direct that pic, which is set to bow sometime in 2025.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer. A Quiet Place Part II, the first Covid-era theatrical-only release, opened to $57 million at the domestic box office in May 2021 and has earned $297 million worldwide with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

As for Nyong’o, the 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner is set to make her return to the MCU with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which hits theaters November 11. She reprises her role as Nakia in a film that is expected to be one of the biggest draws of the year.

She is repped by CAA.

