Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List
Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 3
Update (2:37 PM)- **Pitt will get an unofficial visit this Saturday from 2025 DE/LB/TE Mike Sapos (6-4, 215 pounds) from McKeesport High School. **Pitt will be receiving a visit on Saturday from 2024 3-star quarterback Deshawn Purdie from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Purdie (6’4″, 205-pounds) holds an offer from Maryland.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star WR Jaylan Hornsby Excited to See Tiquan Underwood and Pitt this Weekend
In his short time at Pitt, Tiquan Underwood has shown the ability to catch the interest of talented wide receivers across the country. The best example of that is with 2023 5-star wideout Hykeem Williams, who had Underwood and Pitt in his top three schools before eventually committing to Florida State.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
“The Jaguars are Coming” TJ WR Sean Sullivan on His Big Game, Championship Expectations
The Thomas Jefferson Jaguars secured a share of their section championship with a 20-10 win over then-undefeated McKeesport, led by junior receiver Sean Sullivan’s two long touchdowns. Facing the undefeated Tigers on the road, Sullivan said he needed some time to let his nerves settle. A first quarter touchdown...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro
PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Sharp-Shooting Blake Hinson Leads Pitt Past Edinboro in Exhibition Win, 92-53
PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Pitt took down Edinboro behind a red-hot Blake Hinson in an exhibition contest at the Petersen Events Center, 92-53. Hinson lit up the scoreboard in the first frame, hitting 10 of his 13 attempts, including five threes, en route to 28 first-half points. He added one more point in the second half for a total of 29 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne WBB Hope Changes Bring Back Winning Ways
When Duquesne Women’s Basketball Coach Dan Burt analyzed his roster and today’s brand of basketball, he felt a certain need for speed. Burt installed Vanessa Abel as the team’s offensive coordinator and likens the approach his team is taking to the Phoenix Suns seven seconds or less style.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: KJ Marshall
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior walk-on who returned to Pitt this year after several years away from the program:
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Elite 5-Star Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. Visiting Pitt This Weekend
Some encouraging recruiting news for Pitt as they’ll once again host one of the top recruits in the country. 2025 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. will be at Acrisure Stadium this Saturday to check out the Pitt/Syracuse game on an unofficial visit. This will be the second visit...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Eager To Move Forward As A Group
It was early Friday morning at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse practice gym and Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot had messaged his players but that was about to change. A practice that started at 8 a.m. ended nearly three-and-a-half hours later and featured tough love from Dambrot to the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Channise Lewis could be the key to Pitt women’s basketball success this season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since Lance White was hired to take over the Pitt women’s basketball program, he’s been searching for a true bonafide point guard. A player comfortable running the offense, handling the ball, making sound decisions and putting her teammates in the best position to succeed.
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
WPIAL purchases building with plans to relocate league office
You might say the WPIAL is transferring offices. The league plans to move into a newly purchased building on Swallow Hill Road in Scott Township that’s about 6 miles south of the Green Tree office space the WPIAL has called home for more than 20 years. The cost was...
wtae.com
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in 'Good Neighbor' segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbor” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area High School grads awarded William C. and Susan A. DeLaney Scholarships
Two former student executive board members at Fox Chapel Area High School have earned 2022 William and Susan DeLaney Scholarships. Anthony Miles and Gabrielle Uku were each awarded $1,000. They each served on the Fox Chapel Area High School Black Student Union during their senior year. Both graduated in 2022.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin
This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
Comments / 0