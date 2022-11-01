The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be performing demolition work along the I-5 freeway at Avery Parkway. This work is necessary for the I-5 South County Improvements Project. For the safety of crews and motorist, nighttime operations are required for this work activity. The demolition will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tentatively scheduled Friday, Nov. 4 to Thursday, Nov. 10, if needed for additional work. The southbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp at Avery Pkwy will be closed nightly. In addition, Avery Pkwy under the I-5 will be closed nightly, no through traffic. Lane reductions will begin at 8 p.m.

2 DAYS AGO