Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley Releases Statement in Response to OCTA Mechanic Strike
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to news that Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) mechanics, represented by Teamsters Local 952, went on strike today as a result of an impasse in negotiations. “I am disappointed that OCTA and Teamsters could not reach an agreement to ensure...
OCTA Maintenance employees strike; OC Bus Service to halt beginning Nov. 3
The Orange County Transportation Authority is notifying passengers that bus service will be halted throughout the county beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, after maintenance employees began striking this afternoon. Passengers are asked to continue checking octa.net for service updates. ACCESS service for those with disabilities will continue as usual. OCTA remains...
Huntington Beach Police Department awarded $790,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” HBPD Sergeant Mike Thomas said....
OCTA alerts bus passengers of potential strike beginning as soon as today, Nov. 2
Bus passengers should plan alternate ways to travel as soon as tomorrow Nov. 3, after the Orange County Transportation Authority was notified this afternoon that its maintenance employees intend to go on strike as soon as today, Wednesday, Nov. 2. If a strike is called by the union, bus service...
Huntington Beach Police Department awarded grant from the Office of Traffic Safety for bicycle and pedestrian safety program
The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) received a $44,035.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “Every bicyclist and pedestrian should feel safe on the road,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Education is one of many important...
Red Cross: Turn your clocks back, test your smoke alarms this weekend to help stay safe from home fires
As daylight saving time ends on November 6, the American Red Cross of Orange County encourages everyone to stay safe from home fires by testing their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back this weekend. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined...
Trisha Murphy appointed to the Los Alamitos City Council
Welcome our newest Council Member, Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was appointed as the District 2 Council Member at a Special meeting on October 24, 2022. The Council voted to appoint a member to fill the vacancy until the next General Municipal Election on November 5, 2024. Per the Council’s direction, the City Clerk’s Office coordinated an open recruitment from September 27 through October 18, 2022. City Council interviewed three applicants all of which were current City Commissioners, Gary Loe, Trisha Murphy, and Daniel Patz, on October 24, 2022, at a Special meeting open to the public. Council voted to appoint Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was sworn in the same evening by City Clerk Quintanar. Her first meeting as a seated Council Member will be November 14, 2022.
Federal prosecutor to serve as District Election Officer for seven California counties during November 8 general election period
United States Attorney Martin Estrada announced that Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will serve as District Election Officer for the Central District of California during the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8 general election. As District Election Officer, AUSA Rybarczyk will oversee...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 3, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 3, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening. High temperatures are...
Doing Good Works – local business spotlight
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Doing Good Works for the monthly business spotlight. Doing Good Works, is a small business that does things differently. They hire, train and mentor foster youth. This model is incredibly unique and full of impact as half of foster youth ending up homeless and 4 out of 5 incarcerated Californians were in the foster system.
Lakewood’s newest water well is in service
Despite all the challenges associated with COVID and supply-chain disruptions, the City of Lakewood and its contractors managed to complete the new well under budget. The new well has the capacity to meet 60% of Lakewood’s daily demand by itself, pumping water from the underground aquifers beneath the city. (The city system gets 100% of its water locally from these underground aquifers, not from imported water from Northern California or the Colorado River.)
LBPD investigating murder at 700 block of East Wardlow Road
On Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road regarding a woman bleeding next to a vehicle, which resulted in the death a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a female adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper...
Coast Guard conducts oil recovery from sunken fishing vessel in San Pedro
On Friday the Coast Guard completed cleanup efforts after the vessel Bill Ketner, a 70-foot fishing vessel, partially sank at the pier in San Pedro last Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on October 24, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Incident Management Division received notification that the Fishing Vessel Bill Ketner had partially sunk at the pier with a max capacity of 2,500 gallons of diesel onboard. Capt. Ryan Manning, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator, approved the opening of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and the contracting of an oil spill response organization. The organization was contracted to raise the vessel, remove the fuel still onboard, and clean up the discharge in the water. Working alongside Los Angeles Port Police (LAPP) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), Coast Guard Pollution Responders oversaw the successful clean-up operation.
Upcoming demolition at Avery Parkway bridge along I-5 November 1-3, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be performing demolition work along the I-5 freeway at Avery Parkway. This work is necessary for the I-5 South County Improvements Project. For the safety of crews and motorist, nighttime operations are required for this work activity. The demolition will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tentatively scheduled Friday, Nov. 4 to Thursday, Nov. 10, if needed for additional work. The southbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp at Avery Pkwy will be closed nightly. In addition, Avery Pkwy under the I-5 will be closed nightly, no through traffic. Lane reductions will begin at 8 p.m.
Vista View Middle School holding Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony
The Ocean View School District (OVSD) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 3, for the $29 million modernization of Vista View Middle School at 16250 Hickory Street, Fountain Valley. The event will feature local dignitaries, a ribbon cutting and tours of the new state-of-the-art facilities.
La Palma police blotter, October 22 to October 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 22, 2022. Disturbance...
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Buena Park
A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Buena Park community on Thursday, Nov. 3. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Steven Hollins as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A 91 & Orangethorpe. Located at 5960 Orangethorpe Ave., near the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Freeway, Chick-fil-A 91 &...
Cypress police blotter, October 24 to October 30, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 24, 2022. Pedestrian Check –...
Huntington Beach native serves with the next generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters
A Huntington Beach, California, native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Lt. Michael Stengel, a 2010 graduate of Edison High School and 2014 University of Arizona graduate, joined the Navy eight years ago. “I joined the...
Precious Life Annual Toy, Purse and Jewelry sale to be held on Nov. 10-11
The Precious Life Annual Toy, Purse and Jewelry sale is set for Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, November 11 from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Shop an amazing selection of new toys and high end purses and jewelry. Los Al Bucks can be used to maximise your shopping experience. Come early for the best selection.
