More Bexar County residents registered to vote in 2022, but early voter turnout is down
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said Wednesday that voter registration was up 11% headed into the 2022 midterm election — a sign that normally indicates a high-turnout election. Yet the number of ballots cast has lagged in the first week and a half of early voting, trailing totals...
Rep. John Lujan’s state House race rakes in almost $1M from GOP groups
Republicans spent almost $1 million last month to boost state Rep. John Lujan in a San Antonio district the GOP has never won in a general election. Lujan has twice represented Texas’ House District 118 after winning special elections in 2015 and 2021, but his party has yet to carry the seat in a higher-turnout election year.
San Antonio tops large Texas metros in resident satisfaction with city services
Almost three-quarters of San Antonio residents who responded to the city’s biennial community survey reported the quality of city services as “good” or “excellent,” making San Antonio the highest-ranked among large Texas cities in overall satisfaction. Residents’ “perceptions of the community” were also strong....
City Council approves nearly 200 changes to development code
City Council unanimously approved 191 amendments to San Antonio’s unified development code Thursday, including controversial changes intended to make it easier to build accessory dwelling units, more commonly known as casitas or granny flats. The changes will take effect on Jan. 1. Council rejected another hotly disputed code change...
$700,000 in TV ads hit local airwaves in Bexar County District Attorney race
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and his Republican challenger, Marc LaHood, have each spent months presenting diametrically different versions of how crimes are currently being prosecuted. In the final days of the campaign, those fights are now playing out in sharply negative ads that have drawn challenges from both...
Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law
Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
VIA brings on professional help to secure federal funds for bus-to-airport service
Eyeing a narrow window of opportunity for collaboration with partners in the White House, the VIA Metropolitan Transit is leaving nothing to chance when it comes to seeking federal funding for the city’s planned bus-to-airport service. San Antonio’s Advanced Rapid Transit (ART) plan relies heavily on the prospect of...
SAWS board approves rate structure lowering bills for most residents as part of 2023 budget
San Antonio Water System’s board of trustees unanimously approved its 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday, which will lower water bills for up to 83% of residents. The approved budget is SAWS largest ever at $978.8 million and includes raises for all SAWS employees, while shrinking most residential customers’ bills. The new rate structure will also reduce bills for 98% of those enrolled in the utility’s Affordability Discount Program.
Federal judge resolves behind-the-scenes Opera San Antonio drama — for now
The synopsis of 19th century composer Ruggero Leoncavallo’s opera Pagliacci reads almost as a rendering of the current dispute between San Antonio arts companies: “When a traveling acting troupe arrives to perform in a bustling town, the secrets and jealousies among them threaten to explode onstage.”. After the...
To attract and retain teachers, San Antonio school districts need to raise pay
My son’s 4th grade dual language class in San Antonio’s Northside Independent School District is currently sitting at 26 students, a byproduct of an overburdened and under-resourced educational system that has recently seen a mass exodus of educators. While the current shortage was no doubt exacerbated by the...
Bexar County hires director for new public health department
Bexar County has hired Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo to lead its new public health division, officials announced Thursday. The Preventative Health and Environmental Services Department was formed this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to align county health-related services, expand access to preventative health care and reduce health disparities for county residents.
Soap opera: The race for Bexar County judge gets ugly
It isn’t going to be easy to succeed longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, whose record 21-year run in the office capping a 50-year public service career will likely never be matched. Funny thing, though: The race between former Bexar County District Court Judge Peter Sakai, the Democrat, and...
After 75 years, San Antonio Medical Foundation is still fostering local health care and research
A 2016 medical research project led by local physicians and other scientists led to more widespread use of whole blood transfusions to treat trauma victims, saving an untold number of lives. The research was initially funded through a grant from the San Antonio Medical Foundation, an organization that got its...
Valero’s steadfast focus
Valero has kept a steadfast focus on what we can control amid these dynamic times, placing the highest priority on our people and the communities where they live and work, and on the safe and responsible production of products essential to modern life. Last month, Valero provided 58 San Antonio...
Lots of people will be observing Texas poll sites this election. Here’s a guide.
Early voting in Bexar County has started for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and experts say voters may see an unusually high number of observers in and around polling locations. The likely increase “is a result of what happened in 2020,” said Jon Taylor, chair of UTSA’s Department of Political...
Child care centers must soon meet higher standards to receive state subsidies
Child care providers in San Antonio have been through a turbulent past few years, and more changes are on the horizon. The clock this month began ticking on a two-year deadline for child care centers to become compliant with state quality guidelines, or else lose access to subsidies that allow working parents to send their children to daycare at no cost.
Analysis: Republicans gained ground in Bexar County in 2020 among Hispanic voters
Palfrey Avenue on San Antonio’s South Side is a quiet street lined with small one-story homes and older cars. Voters here elected President Joe Biden by a 10-point margin in 2020, but it’s also hard to miss the proliferation of “Back the Blue” signs that dot the tidy yards.
Historic Alazán Courts: Revitalized public housing at $272,727 per unit
Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA), and its partners will soon build 88 new units in the first phase of its redevelopment of the historic Alazán Courts public housing project on the city’s Westside. At $24 million, the average unit will...
In time for holiday travel, two new gates set to open at San Antonio airport
San Antonio aviation department officials told City Council on Wednesday that progress is being made on several improvements to the airport and two of three new terminal gates are set to open during the busy holiday travel season. Planned as part of a $2.5 billion capital improvement project approved a...
Nearly 380 acres near Mission Espada to be protected
Most of a 379-acre property near Mission Espada donated to the San Antonio River Authority and Texas A&M University-San Antonio will remain in its natural state, officials announced Tuesday morning. The river authority will develop four and a half acres, while across Espada Dam, TAMU-SA will develop eight acres, including...
