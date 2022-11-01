ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Report

City Council approves nearly 200 changes to development code

City Council unanimously approved 191 amendments to San Antonio’s unified development code Thursday, including controversial changes intended to make it easier to build accessory dwelling units, more commonly known as casitas or granny flats. The changes will take effect on Jan. 1. Council rejected another hotly disputed code change...
San Antonio Report

Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law

Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

SAWS board approves rate structure lowering bills for most residents as part of 2023 budget

San Antonio Water System’s board of trustees unanimously approved its 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday, which will lower water bills for up to 83% of residents. The approved budget is SAWS largest ever at $978.8 million and includes raises for all SAWS employees, while shrinking most residential customers’ bills. The new rate structure will also reduce bills for 98% of those enrolled in the utility’s Affordability Discount Program.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Bexar County hires director for new public health department

Bexar County has hired Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo to lead its new public health division, officials announced Thursday. The Preventative Health and Environmental Services Department was formed this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to align county health-related services, expand access to preventative health care and reduce health disparities for county residents.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

Valero’s steadfast focus

Valero has kept a steadfast focus on what we can control amid these dynamic times, placing the highest priority on our people and the communities where they live and work, and on the safe and responsible production of products essential to modern life. Last month, Valero provided 58 San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Nearly 380 acres near Mission Espada to be protected

Most of a 379-acre property near Mission Espada donated to the San Antonio River Authority and Texas A&M University-San Antonio will remain in its natural state, officials announced Tuesday morning. The river authority will develop four and a half acres, while across Espada Dam, TAMU-SA will develop eight acres, including...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy