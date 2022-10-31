Read full article on original website
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
localmemphis.com
New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
KHBS
2022 Arkansas Poll shows what residents are thinking ahead of election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With help from the Arkansas Fulbright College and Dr. Janine Parry, the 24th annual Arkansas Poll was released Thursday. The poll questions 800 Arkansas residents via cellphones and landlines about the most important political and social issues across the state. “We had a hard time, you...
Snoop Dogg lends support to Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot Issue 4
A well-known entertainer and marijuana “enthusiast” has lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational use for adults in Arkansas.
Arkansas governor, industry leaders speak against recreational marijuana amendment
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and several notable industry leaders held a joint press conference Monday to speak against Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot.
KYTV
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
Less Arkansans supporting recreational marijuana ahead of election day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're exactly one week away from Election Day, and as the day grows closer, could support for Issue 4 be declining?. Arkansans have been making their stance known. "You got people that drink, there's a liquor store on every corner, so for us to have...
Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor
Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ed88radio.com
Weekly Update from State Representative DeAnn Vaught
Did you know that out of the over 400,000 children and teens in foster care in the United States, over 100,000 of them are waiting to be adopted? Right now, there are 292 children in Arkansas whose parents’ parental rights have been terminated and are currently seeking a forever family.
KHBS
Arkansas recreational marijuana on the ballot: here's what you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what Issue 4 would do if it's approved. "It would legalize a small quantity of marijuana for personal use among adults, so it’s basically...
thv11.com
NAACP demands accountability from Arkansas prosecutor
Pulaski Co. Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley sent a letter to the Little Rock City Attorney regarding FOIA complaints, which sparked outrage with NAACP.
Bid winner donates to Mayor Frank Scott's re-election campaign, contract shows
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been under heat after a Little Rock director confronted him about a mysterious contract that was not seen by the board. Director Capi Peck brought up the issue on Tuesday night after she had a constituent that came to her with an unanswered Freedom of Information Act request.
dequeenbee.com
Opponents of Arkansas ballot measure fear it will lead to full-time Legislature
(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature. Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson announces that ARHOME had been approved
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this Tuesday morning that ARHOME, to include an innovative service called Life360 HOMEs has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The full conference and announcement can be viewed below. Hutchison said in a press release that...
Homeowners in Little Rock’s Central High Historic District could lose designation and funds
People who live and develop in the Central High Historic District in Little Rock fear the neighborhood could lose its status and perks if the city does not make the area more attractive for investment.
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5B, Arkansas sees $2M winner
While there was no winner of Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, one ticket sold in Arkansas still won a HUGE prize.
