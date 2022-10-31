ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The Center Square

Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican

(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

2022 Arkansas Poll shows what residents are thinking ahead of election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With help from the Arkansas Fulbright College and Dr. Janine Parry, the 24th annual Arkansas Poll was released Thursday. The poll questions 800 Arkansas residents via cellphones and landlines about the most important political and social issues across the state. “We had a hard time, you...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
HARRISON, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor

Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ed88radio.com

Weekly Update from State Representative DeAnn Vaught

Did you know that out of the over 400,000 children and teens in foster care in the United States, over 100,000 of them are waiting to be adopted? Right now, there are 292 children in Arkansas whose parents’ parental rights have been terminated and are currently seeking a forever family.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Gov. Hutchinson announces that ARHOME had been approved

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this Tuesday morning that ARHOME, to include an innovative service called Life360 HOMEs has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The full conference and announcement can be viewed below. Hutchison said in a press release that...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
ARKANSAS STATE

