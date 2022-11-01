Read full article on original website
Suspect in Iowa Spanish teacher slaying wants evidence suppressed
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — One year ago today, an Iowa high school Spanish teacher went missing — Nohema Graber. Investigators found her body in a park in the town of Fairfield the next day. Now, two of her former students are charged in her murder. Prosecutors say Jeremy...
Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade, prosecutors say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade, prosecutors said Tuesday in court documents that for the first time reveal a possible motive. The documents were filed ahead of a hearing Wednesday where a judge...
Motive Revealed in Bludgeoning Death of High School Spanish Teacher
Two teenage high school students accused of killing their their 66-year-old Spanish teacher with a baseball bat apparently did so because she gave one of them a bad grade, according to court documents filed in court Tuesday.Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both of Fairfield, Iowa, were charged last year with murdering Nohema Graber in Chautauqua Park on Nov 2, 2021—shortly after she refused to amend Miller’s poor grade in Spanish. The boys, both 16 at the time, were seen driving the teacher’s van away from the park. Graber’s battered corpse was found hidden under a tarp held down with a...
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
Cedar Rapids man charged in H Bar fight
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a large fight at Iowa City’s H Bar last month. Police were called to the business just before 2am October 23rd on reports of a fight involving multiple persons. Several were removed from the premises, but the fight continued in the street. 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast was identified as one of the combatants. Police say he was involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping during the incident.
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
Fairfield residents react to upcoming anniversary of Nohema Graber's death
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Just under 10,000 people call Fairfield home. But the sort of small-town bond that brings was shattered when Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's body was found under a tarp in Chautauqua Park in November 2021. And while the search for justice continues, coming to terms with the...
Second CR man faces felony charges after fight outside H Bar leaves woman unconscious
A second Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge after he and an associate were allegedly involved in a fight that left one woman unconscious outside an Iowa City nightclub. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson of 17th Street NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11:45 Tuesday morning. Iowa City Police say Thompson and 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast were involved in a fight that started inside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:45am on October 23rd. Several participants were removed from the premises, but the fight continued into the street. Police say Thompson and Scotton were involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping other people during the incident.
During Willard Miller hearing, defense claims officers lied to obtain search warrant
DES MOINES, Iowa — A hearing forWillard Miller is being held today. Miller is one of two teens accused of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Court documents on Tuesday revealed bad grades as a possible motive for the murder. During Wednesday's hearing, Miller's lawyers made the claim that...
Iowa City Police searching for body camera after incident early Sunday morning
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Police are searching for a body camera after a fight this past weekend. Police officers responded to a potential fight at 118 Dubuque Street around 1:20 am on Sunday. One of the subjects fought with officers. During the incident, an...
UPDATE: name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
Cedar Rapids man allegedly pointed AK47 replica at police
A Cedar Rapids man allegedly pointed a replica AK-47 at officers responding to a burglary call and threatened to kill them. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Haines lives on the southeast side of Cdar Rapids, and the victim lives at the same house number. Saturday, Haines reportedly ripped a Ring doorbell off the man’s home, kicked in the dead-bolted door and kicked the victim in the face.
Cedar Rapids police make arrest after Tuesday afternoon shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:29 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr. SW for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the victim, a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim then gave police a description of the alleged suspect.
Eastern Iowa Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police
(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window
A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries. The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.
