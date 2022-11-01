Proximity Media Presents Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
My Black Is Beautiful and Gold Series Team Up With Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Celebrate Black Joy and Beauty
Procter & Gamble (PG) haircare brands My Black is Beautiful (MBIB) and Gold Series have announced a collaboration with Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in theaters Nov. 11, to celebrate Black hair joy and spread positive images of Black people across social media platforms. The collaboration...
Black-Owned Athleisure Brand To Sell Official ‘Wakanda Forever’ Merchandise With Marvel Studios
This clothing will make you feel as if you lived in Wakanda. Athleisure and sports apparel brand Actively Black announced a new collaboration with Marvel Studios on a Wakanda Forever-themed unisex capsule collection. According to Hypebeast, Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black, advocates for social justice, health, and wellness in...
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Joins ‘Till’ in Top 10 Titles, but Specialized is a Struggle
This weekend may mark the high mark for specialized films for the rest of the year. The last few weeks have seen some titles with the highest potential open, with variable success at best. There are some positive, if muted, signs of interest — but not enough to forestall significant losses when theaters turn over their screens en masse to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney). The successes include “Till” (United Artists), which has grossed up to $6.5 million total in its fourth weekend, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which has grossed $3 million so far. Together, they are generating close...
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Orion Pictures President Alano Mayo Empowers Inclusive Storytelling
Veteran industry executive and producer Alana Mayo is taking the necessary financial and creative risks to bring unique artistic and underserved visions to the movie screen. As president of MGM’s Orion Pictures, the 38-year-old New York native is making the movies she wants to despite Hollywood’s history of exclusion and lack of originality. She is a young, Black, queer woman whose efforts have multiplied since taking over the television company’s mantle in 2020.
‘The Worst Nemesis’: Tony Todd Was Paid $1,000 Per Bee Sting in Original ‘Candyman’ Film
The original Candyman actor, Tony Todd, is opening up about his hefty payout in exchange for sustaining actual bee stings for the cult classic horror film. It’s been 30 years since Todd, 67, starred in the original Candyman before returning for two sequels in 1995 and 1999. As the horror flick celebrates its 30th anniversary, Todd recalls the gruesome scene from the 1992 film where Todd’s Candyman kisses Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) with a mouth full of live bees.
