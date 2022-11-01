Read full article on original website
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
CNN — White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. “We are concerned that Moscow may...
nationalinterest.org
Iranian Religious Leader Blames Khamenei for Violence Against Sunnis
The comment was an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces. Mawlana Abdolhamid, an influential religious leader within Iran’s minority Sunni community, publicly blamed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for violence targeting Sunni Iranians during a sermon on Friday—an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces.
Iranian enforces open fire on 'schoolgirls' as regime prepares for crackdown on Kurdish protesters: report
The Iranian regime is reportedly planning a crackdown on protesters in the city of Sanandaj, a center of unrest. The IRGC allegedly fired on "schoolgirls" protesting.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Iranian woman’s horrific murder symbolizes how violent, repressive nation is to opponents
Iranian woman’s horrific murder for not wearing hijab is a symbol of how violent, repressive nation is to its opponents. Now, women demand promised freedoms.
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'
A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
Protester recounts brutal torture at hands of Iranian government
Stalked, tortured, disappeared. Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again as protests continue across the country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to a protester who has endured such torture at hands of the Iranian government. CNN is not identifying the protesters in this report because of safety concerns.
Another teenage girl dead at hands of Iran’s security forces, reports claim
Allegations that 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh was beaten to death at a protest follow news of the similar death of 17-year-old Nika Shakarami
Iranian teenager dies after security forces beat her for not singing pro-regime song: 'Horrific'
Asra Panahi, 16, was one of 17 students allegedly injured by security forces after refusing to sing a pro-regime song, with 10 of the students in hospital for their injuries.
Iran protests - latest: Supreme leader vows to retaliate after pilgrims massacre
Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...
‘Everyone knew their role’: How Iranians united on a night of dramatic protest against the regime
The burly, bearded men on motorcycles arrived early, racing up and down northern Tehran’s Shariati Street and menacing pedestrians with teargas rifles and paintball guns. But the protesters had started early as well, filling the pavements of the major commercial artery to gather and chant slogans on the 40th day following the death of Mahsa Amini.Older residents also emerged from their apartments, sitting on benches to keep an eye out and maintain a presence. Drivers began flooding the roadway, honking their horns in support of the protests ahead of the impending showdown.“It’s like everyone knew what they were supposed to...
