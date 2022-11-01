ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iranian Religious Leader Blames Khamenei for Violence Against Sunnis

The comment was an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces. Mawlana Abdolhamid, an influential religious leader within Iran’s minority Sunni community, publicly blamed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for violence targeting Sunni Iranians during a sermon on Friday—an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
CNN

Protester recounts brutal torture at hands of Iranian government

Stalked, tortured, disappeared. Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again as protests continue across the country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to a protester who has endured such torture at hands of the Iranian government. CNN is not identifying the protesters in this report because of safety concerns.
The Independent

Iran protests - latest: Supreme leader vows to retaliate after pilgrims massacre

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...
The Independent

‘Everyone knew their role’: How Iranians united on a night of dramatic protest against the regime

The burly, bearded men on motorcycles arrived early, racing up and down northern Tehran’s Shariati Street and menacing pedestrians with teargas rifles and paintball guns. But the protesters had started early as well, filling the pavements of the major commercial artery to gather and chant slogans on the 40th day following the death of Mahsa Amini.Older residents also emerged from their apartments, sitting on benches to keep an eye out and maintain a presence. Drivers began flooding the roadway, honking their horns in support of the protests ahead of the impending showdown.“It’s like everyone knew what they were supposed to...

