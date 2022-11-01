Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Applications open for holiday assistance programs across Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local non-profits are gearing up for the winter months, and are now accepting applications for holiday assistance. People can apply to be a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree until Nov. 16. Jami Scott, director of social services with the Salvation Army South Central Area Command, said it usually gives gifts to 10,000 kids in need every year.
Foster: YMCA integration 'really good for Hutchinson'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster, Executive Director at the Hutchinson YMCA gave an update to the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday, as the integration into the Wichita YMCA network is now complete. "It's really good for Hutchinson," Foster said. "Not only does that give us a lot of resources...
KWCH.com
Local senior service program at risk of closing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita seniors are in danger of losing a vital service at the end of year, due to lack of funding. Wichita’s Roving Pantry is a senior service program that has provided groceries and home checks for more than 40 years. Executive staff said the organization is running out of money and could shut down by the end of 2022. The executive director for Wichita Senior Services is now asking for the community’s help to keep this service in operation.
KWCH.com
Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
KWCH.com
Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta
In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits. Factfinder 12 investigates the cold case of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and then was found dead in a field three months later. Halloween drive-by...
KAKE TV
'I couldn't do it without them': Senior grocery program could shut down
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Roving Pantry Program will be closing after over 40 years of serving homebound seniors in Wichita unless they can raise $50,000 to continue services in 2023. Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire told KAKE News Wednesday that there are multiple factors in the...
KWCH.com
Helping Hand: L35 Foundation raises safety awareness for firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money raised from the 2nd annual L35 Foundation fundraiser golf tournament helps provide training opportunities for firefighters. Ariana Davis, president and founder of the L35 Foundation, leads the mission to honor her late husband, Sedgwick County Firefighter Lieutenant Bryon Johnson. Johnson was killed in 2007 after being electrocuted by a downed power line while fighting a grass fire.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
KWCH.com
Updated COVID vaccine available in Sedgwick County for anyone 5 and older
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department announced that it is accepting appointments for anyone who is at least 5 years old to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at its main clinic at 2716 W. Central. Starting next week, Sedgwick County said there will also be several walk-in...
Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover
Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover
Food shopping program for older Wichita residents needs $50,000 or it will have to close
The Senior Services program has been around for more than 40 years.
KWCH.com
Week of Oct. 31: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on non-aerospace manufacturing positions. MONDAY: Welder | CNH America | Wichita | $25.70 - $29.07 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12172203 | Qualifications: •Must be 18 •1+ years welding experience and/or successful completion of a Technical Diploma/Certification in Welding •Must be able to lift up to 50lbs and meet physical requirements of job. | CNH America has 92 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
Wichita’s one day a year to indulge in Jewish deli food returns after a two-year hiatus
Deli Day is back but will be in a new spot.
KWCH.com
Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department who was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer this summer, died Wednesday Night, according the the WPD. Community members and fellow officers rallied around Gumm, a WPD K-9 handler, following his diagnosis. Several fundraisers were organized this...
Fire at recycling center north of Wichita is contained but far from out, chief says
Over a million gallons of water have been used, Sedgwick County Fire Chief Douglas Williams said.
KAKE TV
Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected
Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
KWCH.com
Road closures announced for Wichita Toy Run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released a list of road closures for the Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
