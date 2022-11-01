WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita seniors are in danger of losing a vital service at the end of year, due to lack of funding. Wichita’s Roving Pantry is a senior service program that has provided groceries and home checks for more than 40 years. Executive staff said the organization is running out of money and could shut down by the end of 2022. The executive director for Wichita Senior Services is now asking for the community’s help to keep this service in operation.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO