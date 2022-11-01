ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Applications open for holiday assistance programs across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local non-profits are gearing up for the winter months, and are now accepting applications for holiday assistance. People can apply to be a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree until Nov. 16. Jami Scott, director of social services with the Salvation Army South Central Area Command, said it usually gives gifts to 10,000 kids in need every year.
Hutch Post

Foster: YMCA integration 'really good for Hutchinson'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster, Executive Director at the Hutchinson YMCA gave an update to the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday, as the integration into the Wichita YMCA network is now complete. "It's really good for Hutchinson," Foster said. "Not only does that give us a lot of resources...
KWCH.com

Local senior service program at risk of closing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita seniors are in danger of losing a vital service at the end of year, due to lack of funding. Wichita’s Roving Pantry is a senior service program that has provided groceries and home checks for more than 40 years. Executive staff said the organization is running out of money and could shut down by the end of 2022. The executive director for Wichita Senior Services is now asking for the community’s help to keep this service in operation.
KWCH.com

Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
KWCH.com

Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta

In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits. Factfinder 12 investigates the cold case of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and then was found dead in a field three months later. Halloween drive-by...
KAKE TV

'I couldn't do it without them': Senior grocery program could shut down

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Roving Pantry Program will be closing after over 40 years of serving homebound seniors in Wichita unless they can raise $50,000 to continue services in 2023. Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire told KAKE News Wednesday that there are multiple factors in the...
KWCH.com

Helping Hand: L35 Foundation raises safety awareness for firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money raised from the 2nd annual L35 Foundation fundraiser golf tournament helps provide training opportunities for firefighters. Ariana Davis, president and founder of the L35 Foundation, leads the mission to honor her late husband, Sedgwick County Firefighter Lieutenant Bryon Johnson. Johnson was killed in 2007 after being electrocuted by a downed power line while fighting a grass fire.
KWCH.com

Week of Oct. 31: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on non-aerospace manufacturing positions. MONDAY: Welder | CNH America | Wichita | $25.70 - $29.07 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12172203 | Qualifications: •Must be 18 •1+ years welding experience and/or successful completion of a Technical Diploma/Certification in Welding •Must be able to lift up to 50lbs and meet physical requirements of job. | CNH America has 92 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
KWCH.com

Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department who was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer this summer, died Wednesday Night, according the the WPD. Community members and fellow officers rallied around Gumm, a WPD K-9 handler, following his diagnosis. Several fundraisers were organized this...
KAKE TV

Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected

Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
KWCH.com

Road closures announced for Wichita Toy Run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released a list of road closures for the Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.
KWCH.com

Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
