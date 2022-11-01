ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Producer and Actor Lena Waithe To Serve As 2023 American Black Film Festival Ambassador

ABFF Ventures LLC today announced Emmy AwardÒ-winning writer, creator, actor and founder of Hillman Grad Lena Waithe will serve as the ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). As ambassador, Waithe, who has been an influential advocate for under-represented storytellers in Hollywood, will help bring awareness to...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
‘I’m Alive’: Al B. Sure! Is On the Mend After Waking From Two-Month Coma

Singer/radio host Al B. Sure! is awake and reportedly healing after spending two months in a coma. The singer’s son was the first to reveal his health condition. On Wednesday, a rep for the singer, real name Albert Joseph Brown III, announced that he is “making strides towards recovery” after a health condition landed him in the hospital, ET reports.
Orion Pictures President Alano Mayo Empowers Inclusive Storytelling

Veteran industry executive and producer Alana Mayo is taking the necessary financial and creative risks to bring unique artistic and underserved visions to the movie screen. As president of MGM’s Orion Pictures, the 38-year-old New York native is making the movies she wants to despite Hollywood’s history of exclusion and lack of originality. She is a young, Black, queer woman whose efforts have multiplied since taking over the television company’s mantle in 2020.
Mi Mi’s Smart Money Moves: Mariah Carey Reveals She ‘Owns All’ of Her Master Recordings

Mariah Carey is laughing straight to the bank after confirming she now owns all of her master recordings including 86 singles and 15 studio albums dating back to 1990. Carey is preparing for the upcoming small-screen adaptation of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. While opening up about the actress she would like to play her, the decorated Grammy award-winner spilled the beans on owning her masters.
New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

