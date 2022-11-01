Read full article on original website
MSNBC Drops Weekend Host Tiffany Cross — Sources Say Due To ‘Castrate Florida’ Comment
The NBCUniversal-owned cable news network has dropped MSNBC weekend host Tiffany D. Cross after two years of presiding over “The Cross Connection.”. According to Variety, MSNBC has decided not to renew Cross’ contract and will invite a rotating lineup of guest anchors to host the show until a replacement is found.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Dwyane Wade Blasts Ex-Wife’s ‘Damaging Lies’ About Forcing Zaya Wade to Transition
Dwyane Wade called out the “harmful allegations” from his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who accused him of forcing their daughter, Zaya Wade, to transition for his own financial gain. The NBA star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to post a three-page statement blasting his ex-wife after she accused...
Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Says Takeoff ‘Deserved to Grow Old’: Challenges the Community to Change
The death of another hip-hop artist has people calling for the community to take a stand against violence and the killing of each other. The girlfriend of slain rapper, Young Dolph, made her thoughts known on social media after people were discussing the death of Takeoff, a member of the group The Migos.
NOprah: Dr. Oz Doesn’t Get Endorsement from Media Mogul — Oprah Supports Fetterman Instead
Talk show icon Oprah Winfrey endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s closely contested senate race, rejecting Dr. Mehmet Oz. CBS News reports Winfrey previously said she would leave the election up to residents of the Keystone State but changed her position during an online discussion on voting in the midterm elections.
Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Producer and Actor Lena Waithe To Serve As 2023 American Black Film Festival Ambassador
ABFF Ventures LLC today announced Emmy AwardÒ-winning writer, creator, actor and founder of Hillman Grad Lena Waithe will serve as the ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). As ambassador, Waithe, who has been an influential advocate for under-represented storytellers in Hollywood, will help bring awareness to...
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
Paul Mescal And Phoebe Bridgers Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
‘I’m Alive’: Al B. Sure! Is On the Mend After Waking From Two-Month Coma
Singer/radio host Al B. Sure! is awake and reportedly healing after spending two months in a coma. The singer’s son was the first to reveal his health condition. On Wednesday, a rep for the singer, real name Albert Joseph Brown III, announced that he is “making strides towards recovery” after a health condition landed him in the hospital, ET reports.
Cynthia Bailey Reveals The ‘Final Straw’ That Led Her To Divorce Mike Hill
This Real Housewives of Atlanta alum may not be interested in a role as a friend of the cast, but she’s definitely into being a friend of her significant other. Cynthia Bailey opened up about the “final straw” that led to her divorce from Mike Hill during a recent appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s Two Ts in a Pod podcast.
Orion Pictures President Alano Mayo Empowers Inclusive Storytelling
Veteran industry executive and producer Alana Mayo is taking the necessary financial and creative risks to bring unique artistic and underserved visions to the movie screen. As president of MGM’s Orion Pictures, the 38-year-old New York native is making the movies she wants to despite Hollywood’s history of exclusion and lack of originality. She is a young, Black, queer woman whose efforts have multiplied since taking over the television company’s mantle in 2020.
Mi Mi’s Smart Money Moves: Mariah Carey Reveals She ‘Owns All’ of Her Master Recordings
Mariah Carey is laughing straight to the bank after confirming she now owns all of her master recordings including 86 singles and 15 studio albums dating back to 1990. Carey is preparing for the upcoming small-screen adaptation of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. While opening up about the actress she would like to play her, the decorated Grammy award-winner spilled the beans on owning her masters.
44 Teeny Tiny Things That Were So Important To Millennials That Mean Nothing In 2022
Because there was no greater joy than turning to the TV Guide Channel at the exact moment the first channel started scrolling.
Elon Musk Meets with Free Press and Civil Rights Groups to Discuss Twitter Community Standards, Election Integrity and Content Moderation
On Tuesday, Free Press joined representatives from the ADL, the Asian American Foundation, Color Of Change, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, LULAC and the NAACP in a meeting with Elon Musk to discuss Twitter’s commitment to community standards, election integrity and content moderation. In a series of tweets...
