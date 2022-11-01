Read full article on original website
New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing. It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
thesungazette.com
Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia
VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
fresnoalliance.com
Madera Proclaims Indigenous People’s Day
Madera is the first city in the Central Valley to issue an Indigenous People’s Day proclamation. The historic event took place on Oct. 5 during the regular City Council meeting before an emotional audience. Madera is home to a large indigenous population from southern Mexico—Mixtecs, Zapotecs and Triquis from Oaxaca state and Purepechas from Michoacan state—and local Native Americans.
Clovis man uses Halloween decorations to bring attention to mental health
This year, Michael Gallego is handing out more than candy. He's also providing literature from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
GV Wire
Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters
The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
Hanford Sentinel
Mall's new FroYo Kafe is a one-stop shop for families
When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be. Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”. The new Hanford Mall shop offers both...
WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
Trick or treating to different events and festivals in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — From trick or treating to different events and festivals, thousands across the valley heading out for Halloween festivities, even as the holiday landed on a Monday night. We started our Halloween event hunting in downtown Fresno on Fulton Street, where Cornerstone Church celebrated the holiday with their annual trunk or treat. “We got […]
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Fresno Police gives gun locks to Valley Children’s
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has made its latest effort to prevent accidental deaths, and injuries, to children who gain access to weapons that aren’t properly stored. Tuesday, the department provided 300 free gun locks to Valley Children’s Hospital. Firearm injury is the top cause of death in children and teens around […]
Cold front brings rain, snow, wind to Central Valley
The California Highway Patrol says now is the time to make sure your car is winter weather ready, especially if you plan on heading up to the mountain snow.
fresyes.com
What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?
But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
Hanford Sentinel
Halloween haunts put the scare in people over holiday weekend
Two haunted houses greeted lovers of the grotesque and scary over Halloween weekend. The ﬁrst and best attended was the one sponsored by the Hanford City Parks and Recreation Department and which ran from Thursday evening until Sunday evening. The number of attendees was well over 2,000, according to...
KMPH.com
Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
GV Wire
How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?
Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
California Man Dressed in Fireball Costume Arrested For Drunken Disorderly Conduct
A Halloween partier and purveyor of the spicy deliciousness that is Fireball was arrested over the weekend on charges of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges, according to California jail records. 31-year-old Dominic Salazar was booked into the Madera County Jail at 3:20am Sunday morning on an...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Madera County (Madera County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident Monday afternoon. The accident was reported to have occurred on Highway 41 near Jewel Vista Drive around 3.20 p.m.
actionnews5.com
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
