FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO