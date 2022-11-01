ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tubi Orders ‘The Stepmother 2’ From Marques Houston & Chris Stokes; Erica Mena To Reprise Role

By Rosy Cordero
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Tubi has greenlit the original thriller The Stepmother 2 from Marques Houston and Chris Stokes , a sequel to The Stepmother , with Erica Mena portraying Elizabeth Carter/Diana Valdez. The project is slated to premiere in December.

The Stepmother 2 picks up after Elizabeth, a woman with dissociative identity disorder, cheats death in a showdown with the Linbrook family, as she breaks free from the hospital with a new mission— find a new family and live happily ever after. Yet, as much as she longs for normalcy, she can’t escape her tormented past and will fight to protect her fairy tale at all costs.

Cast will also include Daniel Johnson in the role of Kevin Smith, a loving, caring father who has fallen in love with a woman that he knows as Diana, who we know as Elizabeth Carter. Kevin becomes conflicted when his ex-wife shows up and wants to reconcile; LaVell Thompson Jr. as Dustin Smith, Kevin’s teenage son who also happens to love his new mother figure, Diana. Dustin has questions when his real mother shows up out of nowhere after 10 years; Wesley Jonathan as Chris Harris, a retired cop, now private investigator, who happens to be Kevin’s best friend. Chris is very smart and observant. He becomes suspicious of Diana almost immediately; Judi Johnson as Janet Smith, Kevin’s ex-wife who shows up after 10 years of no communication following the death of their daughter. She wants to reconcile, but Kevin doesn’t feel the same.

The thriller also stars Houston, Justin Sweat, Michael Toland, Alfred Nolan Thomas, and Billie King in undisclosed roles.

The Stepmother 2 is directed by Stokes who executive produces alongside Houston, with Juanita Stokes, President of Footage Films, serving as producer.

Mena is repped by Crystal Ship Artists Agency and WiteGold Management. Houston and Stokes are repped by Glenn Litwak.

Deadline

Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49

Julie Powell, a chef and blogger whose year-long project to cook each recipe of Julia Child’s groundbreaking cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking became a best-selling memoir that was adapted by Nora Ephron into the hit 2009 film Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in Upstate New York. She was 49. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28 Related Story K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband...
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Yaya DaCosta Set As Cut-Throat Prosecutor In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med, Our Kind of People) has joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer in a recurring role. DaCosta will portray Andrea Freemann, a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) undefeated courtroom rival, who is also a friend of his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell). Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie and Lorna...
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
Deadline

‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion: Lisa Rinna Clarifies What Was In Manila Envelopes That Never Made It To Air

Lisa Rinna was prepared to showcase her “receipts” during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, but the content of her manila envelopes was never revealed on air. In the first part of the reunion, Rinna is seen stuffing the couch with a manila envelope but the contents were never opened during the three-part special. Now the Days of our Lives alum is dishing on what exactly she brought to the reunion. “I had 2 envelopes. Not one. And they were filled with receipts,” Rinna clarified on her Instagram Stories. In a follow-up video, she added, “I had two envelopes...
Deadline

Mark Consuelos Eyes The Presidency In ‘The Girls On The Bus’ HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Consuelos (Riverdale, Only Murders in the Building) has joined the cast of HBO Max’s The Girls on the Bus in a recurring role. Consuelos will portray a major Hollywood action star-turned-politician who joined the presidential race after a Twitter poll said 46 percent of Americans would vote for him — regardless of party affiliation. From writers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, The Girls On The Bus centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Vibe

Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma

R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
BET

Solange Seems To Confirm That Bill Murray Put His Hands In Her Afro During ‘SNL’ Appearance

A tweet about an alleged encounter Solange had with actor Bill Murray got some attention earlier this week, and even had the singer weighing in… sort of. In 2016, Solange was tapped to perform songs from her album A Seat at the Table on Saturday Night Live, but allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Murray in preparation for it. TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted Sunday (October 16) that they “saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Deadline

Millie Bobby Brown & Harry Bradbeer On Pulling Henry Cavill Out Of His “Comfort Zone” With ‘Enola Holmes 2’

In Enola Holmes 2, a new game is afoot! And this time, it’s ripped straight from the history books. Following the theme of female empowerment from the first film in 2020, director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) and actress Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) felt it was important to highlight real stories about female oppression and liberation against the backdrop of the real-life matchgirls’ strike of 1888. “We developed the script together,” Bradbeer tells Deadline. “We wanted to find a way that brought Enola into contact with a whole new world and range of young women and...
Deadline

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28

Takeoff, a rapper with the Georgia-based hip-hop trio Migos whose string of hits earned them an appearance on a 2016 episode of the TV series Atlanta and two Grammy nominations, was shot and killed at a downtown Houston bowling alley and pool hall early Tuesday morning, local police have confirmed. According to local news reports, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at the 810 Billiards & Bowling establishment with his uncle and Migos bandmate Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) when the shooting started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police initially confirmed only that the two musicians were among the more...
Deadline

Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Why It Was Important To Denounce J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Comments

J.K. Rowling has come under fire for her views on the transgender community and she’s been denounced by the Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe. The actor is now opening up about calling out the author and why it was important for him to make a public statement about her hateful comments. “The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe told IndieWire...
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
Deadline

Deadline

