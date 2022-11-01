Tubi Orders ‘The Stepmother 2’ From Marques Houston & Chris Stokes; Erica Mena To Reprise Role

EXCLUSIVE: Tubi has greenlit the original thriller The Stepmother 2 from Marques Houston and Chris Stokes , a sequel to The Stepmother , with Erica Mena portraying Elizabeth Carter/Diana Valdez. The project is slated to premiere in December.

The Stepmother 2 picks up after Elizabeth, a woman with dissociative identity disorder, cheats death in a showdown with the Linbrook family, as she breaks free from the hospital with a new mission— find a new family and live happily ever after. Yet, as much as she longs for normalcy, she can’t escape her tormented past and will fight to protect her fairy tale at all costs.

Cast will also include Daniel Johnson in the role of Kevin Smith, a loving, caring father who has fallen in love with a woman that he knows as Diana, who we know as Elizabeth Carter. Kevin becomes conflicted when his ex-wife shows up and wants to reconcile; LaVell Thompson Jr. as Dustin Smith, Kevin’s teenage son who also happens to love his new mother figure, Diana. Dustin has questions when his real mother shows up out of nowhere after 10 years; Wesley Jonathan as Chris Harris, a retired cop, now private investigator, who happens to be Kevin’s best friend. Chris is very smart and observant. He becomes suspicious of Diana almost immediately; Judi Johnson as Janet Smith, Kevin’s ex-wife who shows up after 10 years of no communication following the death of their daughter. She wants to reconcile, but Kevin doesn’t feel the same.

The thriller also stars Houston, Justin Sweat, Michael Toland, Alfred Nolan Thomas, and Billie King in undisclosed roles.

The Stepmother 2 is directed by Stokes who executive produces alongside Houston, with Juanita Stokes, President of Footage Films, serving as producer.

Mena is repped by Crystal Ship Artists Agency and WiteGold Management. Houston and Stokes are repped by Glenn Litwak.