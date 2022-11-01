AT&T’s Dream in Black Rising Future Makers Program is Connecting HBCU Students to Greater Possibilities

Read full article on original website
Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty
In 2018, Howard University announced a goal of raising $100 million in grants and contracts for research by 2024. Recently, Howard surpassed that goal two years early by raising $122 million in Fiscal Year 2022, a record sum for any Historically Black College or University (HBCU), according to a press release.
