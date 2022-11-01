ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them

Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather

A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees

Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

10+ Wyoming Towns Taylor Swift Should Totally Move To.

Taylor Swift is probably the biggest name in music right now. I mean, it's not surprising. Her latest album, Midnights, dropped last week and literally broke Spotify because of the number of people trying to stream it. It seems like every time I turn on the radio, Taylor is there serenading the world with "Lavender Haze" or "Karma."
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk

Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

BOO! Is Wyoming One Of The Most Haunted States?

Now, Wyoming has its share of haunted history. I mean, we were an old west hot spot. There are tons of spooky stories from even before Wyoming was a state. We had cowboys roaming the plains, and doing cowboy stuff that could have led to things like, oh, you know, murder. Yeah, times were rough back then.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

FYI: Wyoming Has a Thing for Jason Voorhees.

There's nothing like a horror movie to get you in the mood for Halloween. I'll be honest, though, I love a good horror flick year-round. One of my favorites to pull out at any given time is Friday the 13th...but, of course, it's best viewed on Friday the 13th. Apparently,...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids

The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy. But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is...
DOUGLAS, WY
KGAB AM 650

REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
WHEATLAND, WY
KGAB AM 650

Gordon Stresses Fiscal Conservatism After $329 Million Increase in Budget Forecast

Governor Mark Gordon stressed fiscal conservatism after the release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report showed increases in revenue. The report showed that all major state revenues exceeded the January 2022 CREG forecast, with the General Fund forecast increasing by $328 million, going from $2.25 billion in January to $2.58 billion in October.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy