Richmond Fire and Police Holiday Program signups start Nov. 5

The annual Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Food and Toy Program aims to provide 500 families in need with food and toys for the holidays. The city’s first responders are inviting families needing support this holiday season to sign up online for the program. All signups will be done online on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. To sign up, click HERE for English and HERE for Spanish.
The Richmond Standard

Richmond council seeks study on pollution impacts of I-580 congestion

The Richmond City Council called for a study on pollution impacts from traffic backups on westbound I-580 in Richmond leading up to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. As the Standard reported in July, a coalition of Richmond residents including neighborhood council leaders says the bike lane on the bridge’s top deck is worsening westbound traffic backups and expressed concern over potential impacts to low-income neighborhoods along I-580. The bike lane also eliminated the shoulder on the top deck, preventing stalled out cars from being able to move out of traffic and creating traffic backups beyond peak commute hours, the coalition states.
The Infatuation

7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF

If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council approves $950K land purchase for navigation center

VALLEJO – Vallejo City councilmembers voted Tuesday to purchase an acre of land to serve as the future site of a new homeless navigation center, but the project still has a $1.7 million budget shortfall. The council unanimously approved the $950,000 purchase of 1937 Broadway St. from local businessman...
KTVU FOX 2

More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way

OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
ksro.com

Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold

The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
kalw.org

Contra Costa County youth detention facility to close

The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover dissenting. Both supported keeping the facility -- also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated East County area of Byron -- open until late March to allow for more transition time and input from the district attorney's and public defender's offices.
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting outside East Oakland strip mall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday. The shooting happened at 103 Avenue and International Boulevard. According to reports, two people were hit by gunfire. Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows.
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
eastcountytoday.net

Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder

On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
