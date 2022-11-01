The Richmond City Council called for a study on pollution impacts from traffic backups on westbound I-580 in Richmond leading up to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. As the Standard reported in July, a coalition of Richmond residents including neighborhood council leaders says the bike lane on the bridge’s top deck is worsening westbound traffic backups and expressed concern over potential impacts to low-income neighborhoods along I-580. The bike lane also eliminated the shoulder on the top deck, preventing stalled out cars from being able to move out of traffic and creating traffic backups beyond peak commute hours, the coalition states.

