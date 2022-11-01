Read full article on original website
The annual Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Food and Toy Program aims to provide 500 families in need with food and toys for the holidays. The city’s first responders are inviting families needing support this holiday season to sign up online for the program. All signups will be done online on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. To sign up, click HERE for English and HERE for Spanish.
The Richmond City Council called for a study on pollution impacts from traffic backups on westbound I-580 in Richmond leading up to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. As the Standard reported in July, a coalition of Richmond residents including neighborhood council leaders says the bike lane on the bridge’s top deck is worsening westbound traffic backups and expressed concern over potential impacts to low-income neighborhoods along I-580. The bike lane also eliminated the shoulder on the top deck, preventing stalled out cars from being able to move out of traffic and creating traffic backups beyond peak commute hours, the coalition states.
For those unaware, local nonprofit Fresh Approach is continuing to visit Richmond and San Pablo on Wednesdays to provide affordable, healthy produce to local community members. The truck stops at the Richmond Public Library from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. After that, it moves to the San Pablo Senior Center...
If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
VALLEJO – Vallejo City councilmembers voted Tuesday to purchase an acre of land to serve as the future site of a new homeless navigation center, but the project still has a $1.7 million budget shortfall. The council unanimously approved the $950,000 purchase of 1937 Broadway St. from local businessman...
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
It's Halloween and we are getting spooky! First, we’ll board an aircraft carrier in Alameda that many say is haunted. Then, we’ll visit Port Costa, a small town with a ghostly reputation. And, we’ll hear about the morbid history of The Chapel, a music venue in the Mission. And today's local music is from the San Francisco artists Aftrylyfe and T-Blood.
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
The Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine facility at the Richmond Medical Center is now better equipped to treat local athletes following a recently completed renovation and expansion, the hospital recently reported. The facility features a new outdoor observation track area and renovated gym with new technology therapy equipment, according to Jay...
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Berkeley, Calif. (BCN)– A 72-year-old man in a wheelchair died following a collision with a truck last month in Berkeley, police said. Officers went at 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 20 to Shattuck Avenue and Bancroft Way after someone reported the collision. Police believed Williams Evans of Berkeley was going to survive the collision, but he […]
OAKLAND, Calif. - Employees at Oakland Kosher Foods on Lakeshore Avenue walked into work on Wednesday morning to find the door busted, their shop ransacked and two cash registers full of money yanked away from the front counter. Owner Gali Atias said he normally has surveillance video inside the shop,...
The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover dissenting. Both supported keeping the facility -- also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated East County area of Byron -- open until late March to allow for more transition time and input from the district attorney's and public defender's offices.
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
BERKELEY, Calif. - A vigil was being held on Tuesday for a 72-year-old man in a wheelchair who died following a collision with a truck in Berkeley last month. : Pedestrian killed in San Francisco collision identified; described as 'dear mother, grandmother'. The deadly crash happened on Oct. 20 at...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday. The shooting happened at 103 Avenue and International Boulevard. According to reports, two people were hit by gunfire. Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows.
Groundwork Richmond (GWR) is adding some special sauce to its Taco Tuesday party this year, as it hosts its “Tacos, Trees, & Tequila” fundraiser Tues., Nov. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Los Moles Restaurant in El Cerrito with multiple reasons to celebrate. The free-admission event...
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
