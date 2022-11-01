Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady set to become first player in NFL history to reach passing feat that once seemed impossible
Tom Brady has plenty of NFL records to his name: Super Bowl titles. Regular season wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and regular season starts are the most notable on his Hall of Fame resume. Now, Brady is set to embark on a feat that seemed impossible for any quarterback in...
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CBS Sports
Cowboys were reportedly close to acquiring Brandin Cooks; WR appears disgusted about remaining in Houston
Despite being traded three times in his career, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have been hoping to be dealt one more time prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Cooks was rumored to be one of the deadline's available big-name players despite signing a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans this past offseason. His head coach, Lovie Smith, said via SportsRadio 610 in Houston that Cooks was excused from today's practice for "personal reasons."
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Remains starting running back
GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least...
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
CBS Sports
Seahawks release Sidney Jones after reportedly trying to trade veteran cornerback before deadline
The Seattle Seahawks made news shortly after Tuesday's NFL's trade deadline had expired. The team released cornerback Sidney Jones, who had been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline. Jones was released after Seattle had unsuccessfully tried to trade him before the deadline, according to NFL Media.
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Return to active roster imminent
The Ravens are expected to activate Bowser (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports. Bowser will re-join Baltimore's 53-man roster in the near future after being designated to return Oct. 12. The 27-year-old has been working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, and his first opportunity to play again will come next Monday against the Saints. Bowser totaled career highs in sacks (seven) and tackles (59) last season, and he should help bolster the Ravens' depleted pass-rushing unit when healthy.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CBS Sports
