Pasco County, FL

Masked Man Fatally Shoots Woman Who Was Lying In Bed With Her Two Children

By Bill Galluccio
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman was shot and killed while lying in bed with her two young children early Tuesday (November 1) in what police are calling a "targeted" hit. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said a masked man knocked on her door around 1 a.m. A woman sleeping on the couch heard the knock and woke up to answer it.

Before she could get to the door, the man kicked it in and pointed a gun at her. He then went into the bedroom and turned on the light, causing the woman to sit up.

The woman yelled, "Don't shoot me," but the masked intruder fired a single round at her. The woman fell out of the bed, and the shooter fired another shot before fleeing the scene.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The two children, who were both under 12, were not injured in the shooting.

"For these young kids, I can imagine they were out last night trick-or-treating, and I can imagine they went to bed a little later, like all the kids did last night," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a press conference . "But to be woken up, to have a suspect walk in, turn that light on and shoot the person who was in the bed with them, that's horrific. That's the only word I can think of."

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case but do believe the shooter knew the victim. Nocco said the suspect was familiar with the layout of the home and went straight to the bedroom where the woman was sleeping.

Related
villages-news.com

Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages

A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
THE VILLAGES, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022

Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
