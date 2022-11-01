ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRo4G_0iuVZ70L00

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets.

Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million.

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Oct. 31 drawing were: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

Here are the locations:

  • A $1 million winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville
  • Two $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Save-A-Step Food Mart #42 located at 3010 St. Joseph Road in New Albany
  • One $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

Ticket holders should make sure they have their ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their money.

No one won Monday night’s Powerball jackpot. The next drawing is Wednesday, with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Property Taxes due soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer is reminding people that property tax bills are due Tuesday, Nov. 10. · Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708. · Mail to - Vanderburgh County...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy