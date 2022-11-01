Luke Combs, Katy Perry, The Black Keys and more to perform at 2022 CMA Awards

A whole new massive list of performers has been announced for this year's Country Music Association Awards happening on Wednesday night, November 9, featuring some star-studded collaborations and tributes to legends of the genre.

The newly announced stars set to hit the stage on Country Music’s Biggest Night are: Brothers Osborne , Brandy Clark , Luke Combs , Caylee Hammack , Cody Johnson , Elle King , Patty Loveless , Ashley McBryde , Reba McIntyre , John Osborne , Katy Perry , Pillbox Patti , Chris Stapleton , Cole Swindell , The Black Keys , The War And Treaty , and Thomas Rhett !

Last year’s CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year , Luke Combs , is nominated for the honor once again, and will perform his single, “The Kind of Love We Make” ; while Elle King is set to join rockers The Black Keys to honor late Rock Hall and Country Music Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis with a cover of his beloved classic "Great Balls of Fire."

Other awesome team-ups set to take place include Chris Stapleton, nominated for five CMAs joining Patty Loveless for a performance of her “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” ; Brothers Osborne with duo The War and Treaty for their take on The Rolling Stones ’ “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It” ; Ashley McBryde joined by Brandy Clark , Caylee Hammack , Pillbox Patti , and John Osborne for a cover of Linda Ronstadt ’s “When Will I Be Loved” ; and Thomas Rhett teaming up with Pop star Katy Perry for a live version of their recent collab “Where We Started.”

This incredible list of performers from across the musical spectrum adds to the CMAs' previously announced artists set to take the stage , including Jimmie Allen , Kelsea Ballerini , Luke Bryan , Kelly Clarkson , HARDY , Miranda Lambert , Carly Pearce , Carrie Underwood , Morgan Wallen , Lainey Wilson , Zac Brown Band , and more.

Additionally, the broadcast is expected to open with a star-studded tribute to late Country legend Loretta Lynn , while Alan Jackson will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award , featuring a tribute from Dierks Bentley , Jon Pardi , Carrie Underwood , and Lainey Wilson .

Don't miss the 56th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning , taking place in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 9, and airing live on ABC starting at 8PM ET / 7PM CT. Check out this year's full list of nominees right HERE .

