The Office of Inclusion and Diversity, or OID, is conducting an internal search for the position of Assistant Provost for Women’s Initiatives and Gender Equity. Reporting to the Vice President and Associate Provost for Inclusion and Diversity, the Assistant Provost for Women’s Initiatives and Gender Equity will develop and manage programs and initiatives that support and advance all Auburn University women faculty, students and administrative positions, as well as professionals in alignment with priorities identified in Auburn University’s and the OID’s goals.

