auburn.edu
Top Ten Advance to Final Round of Three-Minute Thesis Competition
Imagine having only three minutes to explain your research to a general audience. This is the challenge for students competing in the Three Minute Thesis, or 3MT, competition. The campus community is invited to attend and support the top ten finalists as they present in the final Auburn University competition on Nov.8 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Melton Student Center Ballroom.
auburn.edu
People before product: Maegan Moguel ’10 brings cultural experiences to Red Bull consumers
From the Atlanta Falcons to Porsche to Red Bull, Maegan Moguel has managed multimillion-dollar accounts, national brand deals and sold-out music performances. But it isn’t about the names or the profits for the Auburn public relations graduate, it’s about the people. Currently the senior manager of culture marketing...
auburn.edu
Reminder: Assistant Provost for Women’s Initiatives and Gender Equity position open
The Office of Inclusion and Diversity, or OID, is conducting an internal search for the position of Assistant Provost for Women’s Initiatives and Gender Equity. Reporting to the Vice President and Associate Provost for Inclusion and Diversity, the Assistant Provost for Women’s Initiatives and Gender Equity will develop and manage programs and initiatives that support and advance all Auburn University women faculty, students and administrative positions, as well as professionals in alignment with priorities identified in Auburn University’s and the OID’s goals.
auburn.edu
Alabama Extension economist: Be prepared to spend more on Thanksgiving dinner this year
Food prices are soaring over this time last year, and even the Thanksgiving turkey is not being spared. Turkey prices are at their highest levels since 2000, adding to what is already expected to be a more expensive celebration later this month. Wendiam Sawadgo, an agricultural economist with Alabama Extension...
WAFF
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
auburn.edu
College of Education’s EAGLES get special visit from Auburn men’s basketball team
The College of Education’s EAGLES—students with intellectual disabilities—had a blast during a recent visit from the Auburn men’s basketball team and Coach Bruce Pearl. The team spent some quality time on the court with the EAGLES at the Auburn University Recreation and Wellness Center on campus,...
auburn.edu
Taking a Co-Op to the Skies
In today’s job market, internships and co-ops are instrumental in the journey to your future career. Participating in these programs helps you not only gain technical knowledge of your industry but can assist in defining your interests. Overall, internships and co-ops can provide lessons in time management, adaptability, teamwork, and company culture.
WTVM
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft and fraud. On October 28, Auburn police arrested 37-year-old Brandon Richard Morgan, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
