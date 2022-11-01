ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Top Ten Advance to Final Round of Three-Minute Thesis Competition

Imagine having only three minutes to explain your research to a general audience. This is the challenge for students competing in the Three Minute Thesis, or 3MT, competition. The campus community is invited to attend and support the top ten finalists as they present in the final Auburn University competition on Nov.8 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Melton Student Center Ballroom.
Reminder: Assistant Provost for Women’s Initiatives and Gender Equity position open

The Office of Inclusion and Diversity, or OID, is conducting an internal search for the position of Assistant Provost for Women’s Initiatives and Gender Equity. Reporting to the Vice President and Associate Provost for Inclusion and Diversity, the Assistant Provost for Women’s Initiatives and Gender Equity will develop and manage programs and initiatives that support and advance all Auburn University women faculty, students and administrative positions, as well as professionals in alignment with priorities identified in Auburn University’s and the OID’s goals.
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
AUBURN, AL
Taking a Co-Op to the Skies

In today’s job market, internships and co-ops are instrumental in the journey to your future career. Participating in these programs helps you not only gain technical knowledge of your industry but can assist in defining your interests. Overall, internships and co-ops can provide lessons in time management, adaptability, teamwork, and company culture.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft and fraud. On October 28, Auburn police arrested 37-year-old Brandon Richard Morgan, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
AUBURN, AL
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
MONTGOMERY, AL

