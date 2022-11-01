ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit

The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
DEWITT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion to receive $100,000 from Main Street Challenge Grant

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations. Marion will receive $100,000 for the The Davis/Draper House to provide exterior and...
MARION, IA
livability.com

Tyson Foods Raising Expectations in Waterloo, Iowa

Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Waterloo provides a place for you to grow your career and expand your possibilities. At Tyson Foods’ Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant, every day a diverse team of nearly 3,000 employees, speaking more than 12 different languages come together to produce a variety of pork products to help to feed the world. To feed a changing world, it takes an incredible team. From the frontline operations team members to those in engineering, finance, HR and health and food safety, everyone plays an important part in Tyson’s success. And in return, the company understands the importance of meeting team members where they are and supporting them by providing the necessary tools and stability they need to be successful, such as on-boarding and regular training; a safe workplace; competitive compensation and benefits; and life-skills training and education opportunities.
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

West Liberty to invest $150,000 from ARPA in community needs

West Liberty, Ia — West Liberty City Council voted 5-0 last night to invest $150,000 of their American Rescue Plan Act allotment into community needs. The $150,000 appropriation includes $120,000 for utility relief of $400 for 300 households. The vote was backdropped by a standing-room-only crowd of dozens of...
WEST LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

BAE Systems holds ribbon cutting for new Cedar Rapids facility

The morning BAE Systems cut the ribbon on their new 100 million dollar state-of-the-art facility in Cedar Rapids. Governor Reynolds was in attendance to celebrate the facilities opening. The new site is home to BAE Systems’ Navigation and Sensor Systems (NSS) business that makes military GPS products. For over...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

UIHC sued by former employee, UI student

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hwy 30 I 380 Crash

Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Jury awards $1.7 million in Waterloo casino beating lawsuit

WATERLOO — Jurors have sided with an Evansdale man in his lawsuit against a Waterloo casino where he was attacked by another patron in January 2021. Attorneys for Montana Gunhus, 36, asked the jury for a $1.98 million verdict during closing arguments Monday. “The casino was gambling with the...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dubuque Waste Agency offering recycling for unwanted holiday lights

Dubuque — The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is offering drop off locations for residents to recycle unwanted holiday lights. This is the fourth year for the program, with over 8,000 pounds of lights being recycled so far. Unwanted holiday lights can be dropped off in marked containers...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
kciiradio.com

Main Street Washington Announces the hiring of Executive Director

Main Street Washington Has announced that Samantha Meyer has been hired to fill the vacant role of Executive Director Meyer has several years of experience in fundraising, grant writing, donor and volunteer recruitment, and event planning, which were traits that the hiring board was looking for according to Main Street Washington Board President Maddie Widmer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy