Sioux City Journal
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
KCRG.com
Union members ready to strike after ADM facility in Cedar Rapids contract nears expiration
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union says it’s preparing for a strike at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids. Teamsters Local 238 is the largest local union in the state of Iowa, and according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, the wages at ADM have not kept up with the factors that face the workforce.
cbs2iowa.com
Teamsters Local 238 says Cedar Rapids workers are preparing to strike at ADM facility
Cedar Rapids — Workers at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids are getting ready to go on strike as soon as Tuesday morning. The Teamsters Local 238 announced those plans Monday, affecting more than 200 union members in the corn processing industry. Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case...
KCRG.com
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Nordstrom employee says the company’s mass layoff earlier this fall has made life more difficult. In September, Nordstrom announced it was laying off 231 people from its Cedar Rapids distribution center. 22-year-old Simone Baker was one of those affected. TV9 caught up...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion to receive $100,000 from Main Street Challenge Grant
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations. Marion will receive $100,000 for the The Davis/Draper House to provide exterior and...
livability.com
Tyson Foods Raising Expectations in Waterloo, Iowa
Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Waterloo provides a place for you to grow your career and expand your possibilities. At Tyson Foods’ Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant, every day a diverse team of nearly 3,000 employees, speaking more than 12 different languages come together to produce a variety of pork products to help to feed the world. To feed a changing world, it takes an incredible team. From the frontline operations team members to those in engineering, finance, HR and health and food safety, everyone plays an important part in Tyson’s success. And in return, the company understands the importance of meeting team members where they are and supporting them by providing the necessary tools and stability they need to be successful, such as on-boarding and regular training; a safe workplace; competitive compensation and benefits; and life-skills training and education opportunities.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Educators push back on Governor Reynolds' school voucher plan days before the midterms
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, local leaders gathered for the Cedar Rapids Public Dollars for Public Schools Press Conference at Sheet Metal Workers Local 263. The conference was part of a series of press conferences held around the state Wednesday for the Public Dollars for Public Schools Tour. Progress...
cbs2iowa.com
West Liberty to invest $150,000 from ARPA in community needs
West Liberty, Ia — West Liberty City Council voted 5-0 last night to invest $150,000 of their American Rescue Plan Act allotment into community needs. The $150,000 appropriation includes $120,000 for utility relief of $400 for 300 households. The vote was backdropped by a standing-room-only crowd of dozens of...
cbs2iowa.com
BAE Systems holds ribbon cutting for new Cedar Rapids facility
The morning BAE Systems cut the ribbon on their new 100 million dollar state-of-the-art facility in Cedar Rapids. Governor Reynolds was in attendance to celebrate the facilities opening. The new site is home to BAE Systems’ Navigation and Sensor Systems (NSS) business that makes military GPS products. For over...
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
kciiradio.com
Washington Ambulance and EMS Employees Issue a Vote of No Confidence in Current Ambulance Administration
At the beginning of the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a group of Washington County Ambulance and EMS workers led by veteran employee Mike Freel presented a vote of no confidence for the current administration of the ambulance service. Freel read a prepared statement to the board, “I’ve seen...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
Daily Iowan
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
KCRG.com
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
KCRG.com
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
Sioux City Journal
Jury awards $1.7 million in Waterloo casino beating lawsuit
WATERLOO — Jurors have sided with an Evansdale man in his lawsuit against a Waterloo casino where he was attacked by another patron in January 2021. Attorneys for Montana Gunhus, 36, asked the jury for a $1.98 million verdict during closing arguments Monday. “The casino was gambling with the...
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Waste Agency offering recycling for unwanted holiday lights
Dubuque — The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is offering drop off locations for residents to recycle unwanted holiday lights. This is the fourth year for the program, with over 8,000 pounds of lights being recycled so far. Unwanted holiday lights can be dropped off in marked containers...
KCRG.com
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington Announces the hiring of Executive Director
Main Street Washington Has announced that Samantha Meyer has been hired to fill the vacant role of Executive Director Meyer has several years of experience in fundraising, grant writing, donor and volunteer recruitment, and event planning, which were traits that the hiring board was looking for according to Main Street Washington Board President Maddie Widmer.
