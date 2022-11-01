Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active
Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
coingeek.com
Blockchain firm Valereum gets nod to acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange
Blockchain company Valereum (6TJ.SG) has received regulatory approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to purchase the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). The company’s disclosure statement did not reveal the amount involved in the acquisition but predicts that the deal will be completed in early 2023. Valereum noted that the purpose of the move is to “expand the access to European capital for early-stage and small-cap companies in the Middle East, India, and Africa.”
ValueWalk
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
coingeek.com
Blockchain Hustlers video series OUT NOW
Zug, Switzerland xx October 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has just released their new video series, ‘Blockchain Hustlers’, introducing you to blockchain entrepreneurs who have chosen to build their applications on Bitcoin SV – the only blockchain cheap enough for start-ups and small businesses yet scalable to enterprise-level and beyond.
coingeek.com
It’s time for Africa: Domineum Blockchain Day at Digital Nigeria International Conference
“I’ve traveled around the world, but I have yet to meet any government officials as dedicated to realizing the power of blockchain as Nigeria’s,” Jimmy Nguyen told the audience during his keynote speech at the Digital Nigeria International Conference, summing up what had been a massively successful Blockchain Day at the three-day event. Organized by Domineum Blockchain Solutions and the Nigerian government, the event brought together several blockchain thought leaders, government officials, and hundreds of blockchain enthusiasts, and Bitcoin SV was well represented.
coingeek.com
Blockchain Social Manila: Connecting industries through blockchain tech
Global industries, while they vary in terms of products and services they offer and the community they serve, are on the lookout for the exact same thing—a powerful technology that actually has real-world use cases. In October, CoinGeek hosted a networking event at the Manila House Private Club in...
coingeek.com
Costa Rica wants ‘crypto’ taxes removed as it eyes transformation into digital asset hub
Costa Rican lawmakers are making moves to transform the country into a digital currency paradise. The key piece of the puzzle is eliminating all taxes on digital assets including BTC. The plan to remove taxes was contained in a bill presented to Congress by Johana Obando. Titled the Cryptoassets Market...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
coingeek.com
Speedup Bitcoin stateful contract updates using pre-authorizing signatures
This post was first published on Medium. Bitcoin smart contracts store states in the outputs of a chain of transactions. State transition occurs when a transaction spends the output containing the old state and creates an output containing the new state. At any given time, a single output/UTXO at the tip of the transaction chain has the latest state.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
coingeek.com
Jad Wahab: How the Bitcoin Association nourishes the Bitcoin SV ecosystem
The Bitcoin Association should be focused on advancing and improving the way Bitcoin SV works rather than just trying to sell the technology, according to Jad Wahab, the Association’s Director of Engineering. Jad believes that the role of the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation is to act as a middleman and...
CoinTelegraph
Beosin, a leading blockchain security firm, announces $20M Series A strategic financing
Nov. 3 — Beosin, a leading blockchain security service provider, has recently closed a $20-million strategic financing round participated by prominent industry investors and existing shareholders. Beosin is a global leader in blockchain security, offering smart contract security audits, blockchain project risk monitoring, alerting, blocking, stolen digital assets recovery,...
Arcual, an Art Basel-Funded Blockchain Startup, Launched Today
Art Basel’s parent company MCH Group and the LUMA Foundation, a Zurich based arts nonprofit, have launched Arcual, a blockchain startup dedicated to the needs of the art world. Arcual is a new blockchain that makes smart contracts that are specifically constructed for the art world, as opposed to the NFT world. These smart contracts offer artists, galleries, institutions, and collectors a standardized way of logging provenance and sales agreements, while also distributing royalties and providing digital certificates of authenticity. “Arcual predates the hype of NFTs,” Bernadine Bröcker Wieder, Arcual’s CEO, told ARTnews in a recent interview. “Three and a...
coingeek.com
Introducing HandCash Pay
HandCash makes money go live. We are all about streaming money over the Internet. HandCash Pay makes it more accessible than ever before!. HandCash Pay allows companies to explore new revenue streams by adding payments with no base fee, on literally any platform. Easily generate payment links and QR code...
coingeek.com
The necessary scalability of Layer-1 on blockchain
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain has opened up many possible applications, including payments, tokenization, smart contracts, and in general, data access management. For beginners, a recent article The Crypto Story, written by Matt Levine on Bloomberg, is a good read. It explains quite well in non-technical language some of the problems blockchain could potentially solve, as well as the problems it currently has. Especially, the article makes a good common sense case for the need for a new kind of database to replace the existing ones, something that the current crypto world largely misses.
coingeek.com
Haste co-founder Joe DePinto details BSV’s unlimited possibilities in an interview with Joshua Henslee
Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee released a video this week where he spoke to Joe DePinto, co-founder of Haste Arcade, about Bitcoin SV’s (BSV) unlimited capabilities. DePinto begins by explaining how he started Haste Arcade with Daniel Wagner and the LeForce brothers Eric and Keith. They began using micropayments and BSV’s native capabilities to reward gamers for playing casual games using a leaderboard. DePinto harkens back to the time of arcade games. Back then, the reward was simply seeing your name etched on a leaderboard. However, Haste Arcade has made it so that if you finish on a leaderboard, you get a cut of every payment made by other players. This is called Instant Leaderboard Payouts.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon
Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
