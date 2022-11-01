ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active

Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
coingeek.com

Blockchain firm Valereum gets nod to acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange

Blockchain company Valereum (6TJ.SG) has received regulatory approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to purchase the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). The company’s disclosure statement did not reveal the amount involved in the acquisition but predicts that the deal will be completed in early 2023. Valereum noted that the purpose of the move is to “expand the access to European capital for early-stage and small-cap companies in the Middle East, India, and Africa.”
ValueWalk

Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card

London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
Fortune

A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency

Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
coingeek.com

Blockchain Hustlers video series OUT NOW

Zug, Switzerland xx October 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has just released their new video series, ‘Blockchain Hustlers’, introducing you to blockchain entrepreneurs who have chosen to build their applications on Bitcoin SV – the only blockchain cheap enough for start-ups and small businesses yet scalable to enterprise-level and beyond.
coingeek.com

It’s time for Africa: Domineum Blockchain Day at Digital Nigeria International Conference

“I’ve traveled around the world, but I have yet to meet any government officials as dedicated to realizing the power of blockchain as Nigeria’s,” Jimmy Nguyen told the audience during his keynote speech at the Digital Nigeria International Conference, summing up what had been a massively successful Blockchain Day at the three-day event. Organized by Domineum Blockchain Solutions and the Nigerian government, the event brought together several blockchain thought leaders, government officials, and hundreds of blockchain enthusiasts, and Bitcoin SV was well represented.
coingeek.com

Blockchain Social Manila: Connecting industries through blockchain tech

Global industries, while they vary in terms of products and services they offer and the community they serve, are on the lookout for the exact same thing—a powerful technology that actually has real-world use cases. In October, CoinGeek hosted a networking event at the Manila House Private Club in...
coingeek.com

Speedup Bitcoin stateful contract updates using pre-authorizing signatures

This post was first published on Medium. Bitcoin smart contracts store states in the outputs of a chain of transactions. State transition occurs when a transaction spends the output containing the old state and creates an output containing the new state. At any given time, a single output/UTXO at the tip of the transaction chain has the latest state.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
coingeek.com

Jad Wahab: How the Bitcoin Association nourishes the Bitcoin SV ecosystem

The Bitcoin Association should be focused on advancing and improving the way Bitcoin SV works rather than just trying to sell the technology, according to Jad Wahab, the Association’s Director of Engineering. Jad believes that the role of the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation is to act as a middleman and...
CoinTelegraph

Beosin, a leading blockchain security firm, announces $20M Series A strategic financing

Nov. 3 — Beosin, a leading blockchain security service provider, has recently closed a $20-million strategic financing round participated by prominent industry investors and existing shareholders. Beosin is a global leader in blockchain security, offering smart contract security audits, blockchain project risk monitoring, alerting, blocking, stolen digital assets recovery,...
ARTnews

Arcual, an Art Basel-Funded Blockchain Startup, Launched Today

Art Basel’s parent company MCH Group and the LUMA Foundation, a Zurich based arts nonprofit, have launched Arcual, a blockchain startup dedicated to the needs of the art world. Arcual is a new blockchain that makes smart contracts that are specifically constructed for the art world, as opposed to the NFT world. These smart contracts offer artists, galleries, institutions, and collectors a standardized way of logging provenance and sales agreements, while also distributing royalties and providing digital certificates of authenticity. “Arcual predates the hype of NFTs,” Bernadine Bröcker Wieder, Arcual’s CEO, told ARTnews in a recent interview. “Three and a...
coingeek.com

Introducing HandCash Pay

HandCash makes money go live. We are all about streaming money over the Internet. HandCash Pay makes it more accessible than ever before!. HandCash Pay allows companies to explore new revenue streams by adding payments with no base fee, on literally any platform. Easily generate payment links and QR code...
coingeek.com

The necessary scalability of Layer-1 on blockchain

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain has opened up many possible applications, including payments, tokenization, smart contracts, and in general, data access management. For beginners, a recent article The Crypto Story, written by Matt Levine on Bloomberg, is a good read. It explains quite well in non-technical language some of the problems blockchain could potentially solve, as well as the problems it currently has. Especially, the article makes a good common sense case for the need for a new kind of database to replace the existing ones, something that the current crypto world largely misses.
coingeek.com

Haste co-founder Joe DePinto details BSV’s unlimited possibilities in an interview with Joshua Henslee

Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee released a video this week where he spoke to Joe DePinto, co-founder of Haste Arcade, about Bitcoin SV’s (BSV) unlimited capabilities. DePinto begins by explaining how he started Haste Arcade with Daniel Wagner and the LeForce brothers Eric and Keith. They began using micropayments and BSV’s native capabilities to reward gamers for playing casual games using a leaderboard. DePinto harkens back to the time of arcade games. Back then, the reward was simply seeing your name etched on a leaderboard. However, Haste Arcade has made it so that if you finish on a leaderboard, you get a cut of every payment made by other players. This is called Instant Leaderboard Payouts.
NEWSBTC

Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon

Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy