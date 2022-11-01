Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
WGME
New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening
AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
mainebiz.biz
National clothing retailer lands in Old Port
A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
WGME
Outdoor dining options in Portland to end as winter approaches, some restaurants upset
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Winter is coming, and that means an end to some outdoor dining options in Portland. Restaurants must remove the temporary patios known as parklets from the streets for the season, and not everyone is happy with the move. The city says it let businesses know a month...
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
Exciting New Restaurant Opening in Portland, Maine’s Popular Bayside Neighborhood
A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.
WGME
Maine veterans get free coffee, donuts on Veterans Day at CBS13/Fox23 studios
This Veterans Day, CBS13 and Fox23 are saying “thank you” to the men and women who have served our country. We’re inviting all veterans to join us from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11 for free donuts and coffee for our Veterans Day Drive-Thru Celebration.
Crews respond to fire in Portland Wednesday evening
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a building on St. John Street in Portland Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post made around 8 p.m. from the Portland Fire Department, crews arrived at an "all hands fire." The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.,...
mainebiz.biz
Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project
Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
WGME
Demand for general assistance starts to grow as rent relief programs end in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – As federal emergency rental assistance runs out of money, it's putting renewed pressure on cities and towns. The program, brought on by the pandemic, was always meant to be temporary, but thousands now depend on it. Tutuma Selipa has lived in the Howard Johnson hotel...
WGME
Small Midcoast community finally connected to high-speed broadband
PORTLAND (WGME) – Residents of a small community on the Midcoast are finally getting connected to high-speed broadband. It's part of a mostly privately funded project that's been years in the making. The community of Georgetown took it upon themselves to get connected and formally started connecting the first...
WGME
Portland fines business for spraying pesticides
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
See What the Inside of Portland’s B&M Baked Bean Plant Looked Like
For over 150 years, Mainers worked and produced world-champion baked beans at the B&M Baked Bean Plant in Portland, and the thought of driving by the plant on 295 and not seeing (or smelling) B&M beans left us feeling nostalgic. Here are some amazing facts about the B&M Plant:. The...
mainebiz.biz
Growing wealth management firm to relocate headquarters to Gardiner
A financial planning and investment advisory firm headquartered in Hallowell will relocate to Gardiner to accommodate its growing team. Kennebec Offices LLC bought 1 Brunswick Ave. and a neighboring parking lot at 348 Water St. from Peter Johnson for $450,000. Matthew Pouliot of Pouliot Real Estate and Ben Spencer of...
WGME
'We need more housing': New condos coming to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Developers are breaking ground on a new condo project in Greater Portland. The latest effort to tackle a lack of inventory is The Mark at Cumberland Foreside. "There's just a demand for everything let's be honest," says Tom Landry at Benchmark Real Estate, "We need more housing...
Here Is This Year’s Password For The Giant Candy Bars From Peter Geiger in Lewiston!
The event will be happening at the Geiger building at 70 Mount Hope Avenue in Lewiston. The candy giveaway will be taking place Halloween afternoon from 4:30-8:30 PM. But if you don't use the aforementioned password, you'll only receive ONE giant candy bar instead of three. Oh, and some even have four in them!
WGME
Artist selected to replace mural on old Greyhound bus station
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An artist has been selected to create a mural in Portland, replacing the one currently at the old Greyhound bus station. The wall belongs to Maine Medical Center, and leaders there say Patrick Corrigan was selected to create the mural. MMC says Corrigan has done other work...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
WGME
Man wanted for homicide in Philadelphia arrested in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Maine. Police in Auburn arrested 43-year-old Earl Hassan of Philadelphia on Tuesday as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. According to police, Hassan was a passenger of a...
Comments / 0