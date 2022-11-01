ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

WMTW

Target announces more details about newest Maine store

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening

AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
AUBURN, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

National clothing retailer lands in Old Port

A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Exciting New Restaurant Opening in Portland, Maine’s Popular Bayside Neighborhood

A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project

Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
CAMDEN, ME
WGME

Small Midcoast community finally connected to high-speed broadband

PORTLAND (WGME) – Residents of a small community on the Midcoast are finally getting connected to high-speed broadband. It's part of a mostly privately funded project that's been years in the making. The community of Georgetown took it upon themselves to get connected and formally started connecting the first...
GEORGETOWN, ME
WGME

Portland fines business for spraying pesticides

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Growing wealth management firm to relocate headquarters to Gardiner

A financial planning and investment advisory firm headquartered in Hallowell will relocate to Gardiner to accommodate its growing team. Kennebec Offices LLC bought 1 Brunswick Ave. and a neighboring parking lot at 348 Water St. from Peter Johnson for $450,000. Matthew Pouliot of Pouliot Real Estate and Ben Spencer of...
GARDINER, ME
WGME

'We need more housing': New condos coming to Cumberland

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Developers are breaking ground on a new condo project in Greater Portland. The latest effort to tackle a lack of inventory is The Mark at Cumberland Foreside. "There's just a demand for everything let's be honest," says Tom Landry at Benchmark Real Estate, "We need more housing...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

Artist selected to replace mural on old Greyhound bus station

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An artist has been selected to create a mural in Portland, replacing the one currently at the old Greyhound bus station. The wall belongs to Maine Medical Center, and leaders there say Patrick Corrigan was selected to create the mural. MMC says Corrigan has done other work...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Man wanted for homicide in Philadelphia arrested in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Maine. Police in Auburn arrested 43-year-old Earl Hassan of Philadelphia on Tuesday as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. According to police, Hassan was a passenger of a...
AUBURN, ME

