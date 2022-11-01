Read full article on original website
Related
The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?
Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
wxhc.com
New York State Gas Prices on the Rise Again says AAA
According to AAA, gasoline prices are once again on the rise in New York State, having shot up 14 cents to $3.82 from just a week prior. The jump comes following several weeks of declining prices. A year ago at this time the average in the Empire State was $3.55. Data from the Energy Information Administration showed that gas demand increased though it remains lower than a year prior.
newyorkcitynews.net
Huge Marijuana compound coming up in New York soon; deets inside
New York [US], November 3 (ANI): The state of New York is all set to get a massive weed compound!According to New York Post, a large compound spread across 433,000 square feet where marijuana will be cultivated will be built in the state of New York. New York Post quoted...
Getting into N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.
NY Cannabis Insider, presented by Cannaspire, will hold its final conference of the year from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. The event will showcase thought leaders sharing their knowledge on topics critical for those looking to launch cannabis ventures in NYS, along with an abundance of networking time to connect with others working in the cannabis space. A 20% discount will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased using this direct link.
Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State
We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
localsyr.com
Gas prices are on the rise in Central New York again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After months of the gas price cooling off, it appears that we may be experiencing rising prices again. The national average is now $3.76, down $0.03 from October 24. Now, gas prices are on the rise here at home. New York’s average is now $3.82,...
Warm Lakes Equal Massive Snow Storms In New York State
Love snow? You may be in luck this season. Halloween has come and gone and that means we start to focus on the Holidays and that normally means cooler weather. But this year things are starting a little differently in New York State. Most of the forecasts are calling for...
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Applications Open for Round Two of "Restore New York"
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced today that the second round of Restore New York grant program applications are now open. The $250 million program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures. This round of funding makes $150 million in grants available to municipalities to support projects that focus on demolishing, rehabilitating and restoring residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls, and increase the local tax base. Letters of intent are due by November 30, and applications for the second round are available here.
rochesterfirst.com
Winter Weather Awareness Week in New York State: start your winter weather prep now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From October 30th to November 5th both the National Weather Service and New York State of Emergency Management are promoting winter safety to all New Yorkers this week with what you need to know to prepare for yet another winter ahead. When you’re in Western...
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
waer.org
Micron puts spotlight on Central New York housing needs
A local real estate expert is raising concerns the region lacks enough housing stock to support the tens of thousands of employees expected to work at the upcoming Micron facility. Howard Hanna Real Estate vice president and CNY regional manager of services Mark Re said the impact of Micron’s announcement...
New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?
Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
Vote YES for Electric School Buses For All this October/November (opinion)
As parents and Staten Islanders, we’re familiar with the frustrations and dangers of New York City’s dysfunctional and polluting school buses - especially for kids with individual education programs, who often spend hours on a bus each day. The buses break down, many of them have old engines, and communities living near large bus garages are harmed by air and noise pollution from an outdated and dirty diesel bus fleet. For our kids, exposure to harmful diesel fumes can cause permanent damage to developing lungs and negatively impact cognitive and academic performance. In addition the first reason for chronic absenteeism is asthma.
New ‘sharing of germs’ post-pandemic may be causing surge in respiratory viruses among youth, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in respiratory illnesses many are calling part of a “tripledemic,’' as it coincides with an expected jump in cold-weather flu and coronavirus (COVID) cases, has kids pouring into doctor’s offices and clinics across the New York metropolitan area, coughing, wheezing and congested.
Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News
Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Utica; jackpot now $1.2B (see smaller prizes won in NY)
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, after no one matched all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing. But there are still some smaller winners with something to celebrate, including a ticket sold in Central New York worth $2 million.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0