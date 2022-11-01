ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lvpnews.com

Community calendar

The Carbon Model Railroad Society will host its fall train meet 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diamond Fire Co. Bingo Hall, 120 Main St., Walnutport. This is a model railroad, toy train and railroadiania/railroad memorabilia sale for the serious and amateur railroad and model train collector. Refreshments will be available. Plenty of free parking. There is a cost for admission.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

City tree-lighting set, volunteers sought

The ceremony to officially kick off Bethlehem’s holiday season begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 18 (the Friday before Thanksgiving). Guests will enjoy hot chocolate, a chance to meet Santa, and the “Not-So-Silent-Night” Christmas concert. The concert includes the Freedom High School Marching Band, Swingtime Dolls, the Holmes Family Singers, Seth Witcher and Cunningham & Associates.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Public money flowing to Confluence, Watermark developments in Easton

Pennsylvania taxpayers are contributing $10 million to three big private developments in Northampton County. The developers of The Confluence, a mixed-use development in Easton, and Watermark Easton, with 150 apartments, along with the former Bethlehem Steel general office building in South Bethlehem have been awarded money from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
EASTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Neil W. Polster

Neil W. Polster, 87, of Allentown, died Oct. 29, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospice House. He was the husband of Shirley E. (Apffel) Polster. They were married for 69 years. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Arthur E. and Arlene C. (Miller) Polster. He was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Sister Mary Amata Shina of Monocacy Manor

Sister Mary Amata Shina, 91, a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis of the United States Province, died on October 26, 2022, at Monocacy Manor. She was a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Anna (Budias) Shina. Sister Amata entered the community in 1947 from Blessed Virgin...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Charles F. Abromitis

Charles F. “Charlie” Abromitis, 57, of Macungie, died Oct. 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and puppies, after losing his battle to cancer. He was the husband of Sharon (Thomas) Abromitis. Born in Shamokin, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Ann (Kabo) Abromitis.
MACUNGIE, PA
lvpnews.com

Robert S. Galus

Robert S. Galus, 75, of Macungie, formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., died Oct. 29, 2022, surrounded by his four girls. He was the husband of Barbara (Maskee) Galus. They recently celebrated 49 years of marriage. Born in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Stanley and Stephanie (Szulewski) Galus. He...
MACUNGIE, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Inside Lehigh Dining: The world of Sodexo staff

Lehigh University and Sodexo have been long-standing partners for many years, with Sodexo providing dining services to Lehigh University. According to their website, Sodexo provides food and facility management services to countries around the world. Lamar Johnson is a supervisor at The Grind, the cafe located in the Fairchild-Martindale Library...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Mary T. Kluscarits

Mary T. Kluscarits, 97, of Northampton, died Oct. 27, 2022, at the Renaissance Home, Northampton. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Alois and Theresia (Binder) Kluscarits. She was a seamstress at the former Cross Country Clothes. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Sheetz comes to Bethlehem

A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

James S. Cielinski

James S. Cielinski, 70, of Emmaus, died Oct. 26, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Pamela R. (Richards) Cielinski. They were married for 42 years. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Edward H. and Alma (Zula) Cielinski. He was...
EMMAUS, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.3–11.10

Enjoy a tasting tour of seven Valley breweries with this self-guided event (or book a group ride via Sip and Play Tours) now through the end of February 2023. Purchase your passport for $2 from any of the participating breweries (Hop Hill, HiJinx, Yergey, Invertase, Brü Daddy’s, Two Rivers and Lost Tavern) and sample three craft beer pours at each one. Each purchase of $7 in beer or merchandise gets you one stamp at each brewery. Collect three stamps at each brewery before February 28 to complete your passport and you’ll get a collectable hoodie at any one of the participating breweries.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Virginia Ann Hower

Virginia “Ginny” Ann Hower, 90, of Northampton, died Oct. 28, 2022. She was the wife of the late Warren ”Washy” H. Hower for 68 years. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Earl W. and Marion I. (Fritzinger) Heckman. She was a 1950...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

