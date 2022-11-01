Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
lvpnews.com
Community calendar
The Carbon Model Railroad Society will host its fall train meet 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diamond Fire Co. Bingo Hall, 120 Main St., Walnutport. This is a model railroad, toy train and railroadiania/railroad memorabilia sale for the serious and amateur railroad and model train collector. Refreshments will be available. Plenty of free parking. There is a cost for admission.
lvpnews.com
City tree-lighting set, volunteers sought
The ceremony to officially kick off Bethlehem’s holiday season begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 18 (the Friday before Thanksgiving). Guests will enjoy hot chocolate, a chance to meet Santa, and the “Not-So-Silent-Night” Christmas concert. The concert includes the Freedom High School Marching Band, Swingtime Dolls, the Holmes Family Singers, Seth Witcher and Cunningham & Associates.
WFMZ-TV Online
Public money flowing to Confluence, Watermark developments in Easton
Pennsylvania taxpayers are contributing $10 million to three big private developments in Northampton County. The developers of The Confluence, a mixed-use development in Easton, and Watermark Easton, with 150 apartments, along with the former Bethlehem Steel general office building in South Bethlehem have been awarded money from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Pumpkin with disturbing message prompted late start for Pa. school
A Bethlehem elementary school opened two hours late on Tuesday morning after a pumpkin with a disturbing message was found out front, school district Superintendent Joseph Roy and city police report. The apparent Halloween prank that interrupted schedules of students and parents was resolved after a visit from the Bethlehem...
lvpnews.com
Neil W. Polster
Neil W. Polster, 87, of Allentown, died Oct. 29, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospice House. He was the husband of Shirley E. (Apffel) Polster. They were married for 69 years. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Arthur E. and Arlene C. (Miller) Polster. He was...
lvpnews.com
Sister Mary Amata Shina of Monocacy Manor
Sister Mary Amata Shina, 91, a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis of the United States Province, died on October 26, 2022, at Monocacy Manor. She was a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Anna (Budias) Shina. Sister Amata entered the community in 1947 from Blessed Virgin...
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
lvpnews.com
Charles F. Abromitis
Charles F. “Charlie” Abromitis, 57, of Macungie, died Oct. 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and puppies, after losing his battle to cancer. He was the husband of Sharon (Thomas) Abromitis. Born in Shamokin, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Ann (Kabo) Abromitis.
lvpnews.com
Robert S. Galus
Robert S. Galus, 75, of Macungie, formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., died Oct. 29, 2022, surrounded by his four girls. He was the husband of Barbara (Maskee) Galus. They recently celebrated 49 years of marriage. Born in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Stanley and Stephanie (Szulewski) Galus. He...
thebrownandwhite.com
Inside Lehigh Dining: The world of Sodexo staff
Lehigh University and Sodexo have been long-standing partners for many years, with Sodexo providing dining services to Lehigh University. According to their website, Sodexo provides food and facility management services to countries around the world. Lamar Johnson is a supervisor at The Grind, the cafe located in the Fairchild-Martindale Library...
lvpnews.com
Mary T. Kluscarits
Mary T. Kluscarits, 97, of Northampton, died Oct. 27, 2022, at the Renaissance Home, Northampton. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Alois and Theresia (Binder) Kluscarits. She was a seamstress at the former Cross Country Clothes. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and...
thebrownandwhite.com
Sheetz comes to Bethlehem
A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
lvpnews.com
James S. Cielinski
James S. Cielinski, 70, of Emmaus, died Oct. 26, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Pamela R. (Richards) Cielinski. They were married for 42 years. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Edward H. and Alma (Zula) Cielinski. He was...
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
lehighvalleystyle.com
10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.3–11.10
Enjoy a tasting tour of seven Valley breweries with this self-guided event (or book a group ride via Sip and Play Tours) now through the end of February 2023. Purchase your passport for $2 from any of the participating breweries (Hop Hill, HiJinx, Yergey, Invertase, Brü Daddy’s, Two Rivers and Lost Tavern) and sample three craft beer pours at each one. Each purchase of $7 in beer or merchandise gets you one stamp at each brewery. Collect three stamps at each brewery before February 28 to complete your passport and you’ll get a collectable hoodie at any one of the participating breweries.
Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
lvpnews.com
Virginia Ann Hower
Virginia “Ginny” Ann Hower, 90, of Northampton, died Oct. 28, 2022. She was the wife of the late Warren ”Washy” H. Hower for 68 years. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Earl W. and Marion I. (Fritzinger) Heckman. She was a 1950...
