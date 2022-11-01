Man dead after fleeing scene of crash in Butler County

A man is dead after police say he drove away from the scene of a crash and sped through businesses parking lots and private property in Jackson Township, Butler County.

44-year-old Chad Kozay of Coraopolis allegedly ran a red light at Route 19 and Lindsey Road Monday around noon, crashing into two other cars.

He sped away from the scene, later driving through the parking lot of GM Equipment Rentals and eventually crashing into a parked storage trailer on private property.

Police say he was traveling at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed.

Kozay was taken to the hospital where he later died.

One of the drivers involved in the initial crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Another driver was not hurt.