Two New ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Projects in Development
Following the news that Netflix has canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons, creator Iginio Straffi has revealed the series will live on in two new projects. Straffi took to social media on Thursday evening to announce both a new animated series and a movie are in development. In...
Tony Gilroy Announces Directors for ‘Andor’ Season 2
The first season of Andor has yet to finish airing on Disney+, but series creator Tony Gilroy is already looking ahead. Production on Season 2 of the Star Wars series is expected to begin relatively soon, and it looks like the series is set to get some new creatives behind the camera for the forthcoming season. Gilroy exclusively revealed to the folks at Collider that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will direct episode blocks of Andor for the show’s second season. They’ll take over for Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron who directed episode blocks of the show’s first season.
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
REPORT: ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Directors and Episode Count Potentially Revealed
While many wondered why WandaVision was getting a spinoff series focused on Kathryn Hahn‘s Agatha Harkness, recent news reports have showcased that there’s a lot more potential at play here. Agatha: Coven of Chaos just recently cast Aubrey Plaza in a villainous role and there are rumors floating on what may be the inspiration behind this series’ storyline. Now, Illuminerdi may have shared a few more details on the project.
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ is a Cinematic Ocean of Potential
The following article exploring the potential cinematic potential of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation was inspired by chatting with some great people on the Discord fan page for the live-action adaptation. If you want to join the conversation, you can check out their Discord by clicking here or following @OPLAfandom on Twitter.
‘Andor:’ Andy Serkis Unveils Character’s Backstory
Andor, the latest Disney+ series from Lucasfilm, has been full of surprises. Perhaps the biggest, however, was the shocking appearance of an established Star Wars actor in a brand-new role. In the series’ eighth episode, fan favorite performer Andy Serkis was revealed as lovable tough-guy Kino Loy, the foreman at an Imperial factory facility for imprisoned workers on the planet Narkina 5. Diego Luna‘s titular Rebel finds himself captive in the facility after a skirmish lands him on the Empire’s radar, and he quickly learns that Serkis‘ Loy is not a man to be trifled with. Unfortunately, aside from the fact that Kino is the man-in-charge for prison Unit 5-2-D, not much else has been told about the character’s backstory within the Star Wars universe.
RUMOR: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ May Feature 2 Familiar Spider-Men
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sadly got postponed into the next year, but it hasn’t lost any momentum in regards to what we can expect from the latest entry of the animated Spider-Man franchise. There have also been many theories that concepts like the Spider-Verse would simply open up the potential crossover with existing franchises from Sony’s hope to expand the license alongside their MCU counterpart.
PlayStation’s ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Adds a Former Spice Girl to its Cast Among Many More
Neil Blomkamp‘s upcoming Gran Turismo film has seemingly expanded its cast. In The Hollywood Reporter’s latest Heat Vision newsletter, it’s been shared that the PlayStation franchise adaptation has added a few more stars to its cast. Djimon Hounsou has been cast in the film alongside Naomi‘s Daniel...
Amazon Studios to Develop Jeff Lemire’s ‘The World of Black Hammer’ into a Shared Cinematic Universe (Exclusive)
For more than a decade, Jeff Lemire has been one of the most talented and prolific writers in the comic book industry. Whether working on books such as Moon Knight or Animal Man for the Big 2 or creating a horror masterpiece in Gideon Falls for Image Comics, Lemire has proven himself a singular talent with a penchant for inspired and imaginative tales that can quickly capture an audience. In a time when comic book properties remain a key part of Hollywood’s present and future, Lemire has already seen one of his titles, Sweet Tooth, adapted as a Netflix streaming series, another, Descender, in development as a film at Sony, and a third, Gideon Falls, in development as a television series by James Wan’s Atomic Monster. And soon Lemire can add another one of his creations to the list of page-to-screen adaptations as Amazon Studios is developing what is arguably the creator’s finest work into a shared cinematic universe.
RUMOR: ‘Logan’ Breakout Dafne Keen Joins ‘The Acolyte’
Lost in the shuffle of Star Wars content on Disney+ has been The Acolyte, an upcoming series exploring the rise of the Dark Side during the final days of the High Republic era. Fortunately for fans, more exciting news is on the way. According to The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider, Logan breakout Dafne Keen is the latest star to join the growing cast. If true, Keen would appear alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies lead Amandla Stenberg, whose involvement with The Acolyte was long-rumored and officially confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con in July. The project is set to be developed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, who will serve as head writer and showrunner, and Rayne Roberts, who was previously a crew member on Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Quentin Tarantino on Whether He’d Direct a Movie for Marvel Studios
Quentin Tarantino is a well-established director that has made some fun films throughout his filmography. Each one seemingly pays tribute to a different style of filmmaking and even goes as far as combining multiple genres into one. He was supposedly going to explore a more mainstream project with Star Trek before passing on it. Now, L.A. Times got a chance to sit down with the director and asked if he’d ever want to direct a Marvel film, which led to him giving the following response:
‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Wraps Production
Actress Rachel Zegler has announced that production has wrapped on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray Baird in the film, shared two images of herself with the film’s clapperboard on set. “Many, many, many more words come to mind but I...
THEORY: Bob Odenkirk is the Main Villain in ‘Wonder Man’
Casting is underway for Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man, and it’s already insanely interesting. News broke recently that Aquaman breakout Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would star as the title character Simon Williams, a stuntman and actor with incredible ionic powers, and now it would seem Breaking Bad favorite Bob Odenkirk is in talks to play his manager. If this comes to fruition, Wonder Man would be coming out of the gate with two top-tier talents on board. Yet, it is a little odd to think that Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel would sign such massively gifted performers for minor characters. Abdul-Mateen II would, of course, be around for the long haul, likely joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a few projects. Odenkirk appearing in the role of “Wonder Man’s agent,” however, almost feels like a downgrade following an award-worthy stretch on Better Call Saul. That is unless there’s more to the character than initially meets the eye.
Namor Actor Couldn’t Swim Before Working on ‘Black Panther 2’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce the world to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on Atlantis in the form of Talocan. The Mayan-inspired take on the iconic underwater civilization is a promising direction for the mythology built around the character of Namor, who will be portrayed by Tenoch Huerta. Given that they are a civilization that exists beneath the ocean’s surface, the actors portraying the Talocan people had to do some shots underwater.
Warner Bros. Discovery Head Teases DC Studios’ New co-CEOs “United Creative Approach”
Warner Bros. Discovery has been quite the powder keg in the industry. Its new CEO David Zaslav has not left a good impression with the axing of Batgirl and pulling various projects from HBO Max for no apparent reason besides saving on taxes. Yet, there’s also some excitement with the newly founded DC Studios that’ll be spearheaded by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Disney+ Italy Accidentally Leaks a ‘The Mandalorian’ Short Film Focused on Grogu
Grogu or Baby Yoda as some still refer to the fictional character of The Mandalorian is seemingly getting his own little special later this month. As leaked by Disney+’s Italian account, it seems that on November 12th will see a new special titled Star Wars Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies released on the platform. It’s an interesting surprise, as we haven’t had a teaser of any kind of this new addition.
