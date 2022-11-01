ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballotpedia News

In final FEC report before Election Day, six party committees report $1.6 billion in cumulative fundraising for 2022 election cycle

By Ellen Morrissey
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTo15_0iuVWwt600

Six party committees raised a combined $1.6 billion so far in the 2022 election cycle. During the first half of October, the committees raised $108 million, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yzxr6_0iuVWwt600

In the first half of October, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $37 million and spent $40 million, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $15 million and spent $15 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DSCC has outraised the NRSC with $251 million in receipts to the NRCC’s $235 million. At this point in the 2020 election cycle, the DSCC led in cumulative fundraising with $244 million to the NRSC’s $220 million.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $28 million and spent $50 million in the first half of October. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $5 million and spent $39 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DCCC leads in fundraising with $324 million to the NRCC’s $262 million. At this point in the 2020 cycle, the DCCC had raised $291 million and the NRCC had raised $226 million.

Between the national committees, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised and spent more than the Republican National Committee (RNC) in the first half of October. The RNC raised $11.2 million and spent $14 million, while the DNC raised $11.3 million and spent $26 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the RNC has raised $308 million to the DNC’s $278 million. At this time in the 2020 election cycle, the RNC led in fundraising with $643 million in cumulative receipts to the DNC’s $394 million.

This election cycle, the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC have raised 5.8% more than the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC ($853 million to $805 million).

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Greene goads rally into booing Paul Pelosi as Trump rages at judge’s ruling against company

In the course of a round of appearances on right-wing outlets, Donald Trump this morning called for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be impeached, claiming that Republican members of Congress “have something on him”.The ex-president’s loathing of Mr McConnell is well-known, but there is no reason to expect other Republican senators to make a concerted effort against him. Mr McConnell has invested heavily in the Senate midterm campaign, whereas Mr Trump has used a disproportionate share of the money he raised for his own legal bills.Mr Trump’s hit at Mr McConnell comes after the news that a former...
POLITICO

Federal Election Commission

Deadlocked on sanctioning a Russian-funded energy company for donations to Louisiana GOP lawmakers. American Ethane gave $66,200 in contributions before the 2018 election to PACs and campaigns of the lawmakers. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What happened: Republican members on the Federal Elections Commission blocked the agency from...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Maricopa County Constable Kyrene precinct in Arizona complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Maricopa County Constable Kyrene precinct in Arizona — Bridget Bellavigna (D) and Daniel Diaz (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Montanan

Final stretch of campaign brings ‘whistleblower,’ planned victory party in new House district

In the final stretch of the campaign, Ryan Zinke is getting clobbered from multiple directions for ethically questionable dealings, even as he announces a victory party in Whitefish. The Republican is the favorite for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s new western district, according to most national pollsters, but Montana analysts have also said […] The post Final stretch of campaign brings ‘whistleblower,’ planned victory party in new House district appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Oregon House of Representatives District 49 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Oregon House of Representatives District 49 — incumbent Zach Hudson (D) and Randy Lauer (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout

Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy