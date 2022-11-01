In final FEC report before Election Day, six party committees report $1.6 billion in cumulative fundraising for 2022 election cycle

Six party committees raised a combined $1.6 billion so far in the 2022 election cycle. During the first half of October, the committees raised $108 million, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

In the first half of October, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $37 million and spent $40 million, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $15 million and spent $15 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DSCC has outraised the NRSC with $251 million in receipts to the NRCC’s $235 million. At this point in the 2020 election cycle, the DSCC led in cumulative fundraising with $244 million to the NRSC’s $220 million.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $28 million and spent $50 million in the first half of October. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $5 million and spent $39 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DCCC leads in fundraising with $324 million to the NRCC’s $262 million. At this point in the 2020 cycle, the DCCC had raised $291 million and the NRCC had raised $226 million.

Between the national committees, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised and spent more than the Republican National Committee (RNC) in the first half of October. The RNC raised $11.2 million and spent $14 million, while the DNC raised $11.3 million and spent $26 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the RNC has raised $308 million to the DNC’s $278 million. At this time in the 2020 election cycle, the RNC led in fundraising with $643 million in cumulative receipts to the DNC’s $394 million.

This election cycle, the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC have raised 5.8% more than the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC ($853 million to $805 million).