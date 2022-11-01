Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.
Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
Development plan may displace Brentwood businesses
Brentwood business owners feared they would be forced to leave their area because of a $400 million development to revamp a section of Manchester Road.
stlouiscnr.com
Two Proposed STL Riverfront Developments Studying Feasibility
The developers of two separate riverfront development projects totaling nearly 150 acres and more than $1.3 billion continue to perform financial feasibility studies. Gateway South is a $1.2 billion development being proposed by St. Louis-based Good Developments Group on 80 acres of former industrial ground along the St. Louis riverfront just south of the Gateway Arch Grounds at Chouteau’s Landing. GDG plans to work with the St. Louis Port Authority Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on site flooding improvements.
Road, ramp and lane closures due to construction on I-270 starting Nov. 4
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a series of closures drivers should expect between Nov. 4 and 7. These closures are due to construction. According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane in each direction of I-270 at New Florissant Road. This will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Closed lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
advantagenews.com
Clarification on Alton agendas still sought
The desire for clearer wording of some items on the City of Alton agendas was brought up in council in May, but the agendas still read the same as they have for years, at least in most cases. Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake originally said he would like to see things like that worded differently than the current method of describing an item only by its chapter, section, and rule in the city code. That sentiment was echoed a couple of times last week.
photonews247.com
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?
I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
Madison County spending tens of millions in ARPA funds
Madison County officials have finally decided how to spend the $51 million provided by the federal government.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Jail layout and use
(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
Vacant building catches on fire in north St. Louis after roof work
A vacant building caught on fire in north St. Louis after some roof work Wednesday afternoon.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
St. Louis brewery is accused of giving manager tips, violating labor laws
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing St. Louis brewery Rockwell Beer Co. of violating federal labor standards due to a practice of allowing a salaried employee to collect tips. The Labor Department’s suit, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
KSDK
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
Emerson has nearly 1,300 employees based in St. Louis, the firm said Monday. It has been headquartered in St. Louis since its founding in 1890.
edglentoday.com
Ed-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Once Again Has Incredible Floats, Participation
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade once again had beautiful floats and an incredible community, business, and school participation Monday night in Edwardsville. The parade participants lined up in the Lincoln Middle and Woodland Elementary School parking lots in Edwardsville and departed the lots with the...
Missouri Mansion With 18-Car Garage 'Filled With Lamborghinis' For Sale
See 'enchanting' photos here.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is profiting off stolen cars, leaving Kia and Hyundai owners furious and devastated. Thieves snatched a local woman’s Kia, but she claims the City of St. Louis profited off her pain. The city is reportedly selling stolen cars and making big bucks.
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
KMOV
15-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A call for help from a 15-year-old girl that was shot in St. Louis City came around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The shooting happened on 18th and Carr. The girl was shot in the leg. This story will be updated as we learn more information.
Comments / 0