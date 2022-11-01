What happened seconds before crash that paralyzed Staten Island businesswoman? 2 scenarios offered at driver’s trial.

Read full article on original website
Cop testifies on stationhouse demeanor of driver after crash that left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Moments after lying to arresting officers about his role in an attempted murder investigation, Robert Mustari “seemed upset” upon learning of the alleged victim’s condition, according to testimony delivered Wednesday in Supreme Court, St. George. Law-enforcement officials told a jury earlier this...
When did driver apply brake in crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman? Data recorder info revealed at trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seconds that preceded the grisly crash that paralyzed Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island bagel shop owner, were the focus of the second day of trial Tuesday in state Supreme Court, St. George. Five seconds before the vehicle made impact in a wooded area...
Staten Island man arrested with Steven Molinaro after house shooting accused of bizarre robbery months later
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Months after a mysterious shooting inside the home of Steven Molinaro, police say a co-defendant in the case, who had since been released from police custody, was arrested in connection with an unrelated robbery. On April 27, emergency crews responded to the Fort Wadsworth home...
Boy, 15, located after being reported missing; had last been seen leaving Tottenville High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing after he was last seen leaving Tottenville High School has been located, according to the NYPD. Evan Vasquez of Charleston was seen leaving the high school on Luten Avenue in Huguenot Monday around 1:50 p.m., according to a prior statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
Staten Island mom grateful for public’s help after missing daughter, 12, was found riding ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local mother is hugging her child a little tighter, after the girl had been found, more than a month after she was reported missing from Mariners Harbor on Sept. 21. Lateefah Smith described the joyous moments of being reunited with her daughter, Ariyah Garcia-Smith,...
Many express buses delayed due to traffic jam on Staten Island Expressway; Staten Island Ferry delayed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Many MTA buses that cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge are delayed due to a traffic jam on the Staten Island Expressway during the Thursday morning rush hour. Affected express routes include the SIM1, SIM1C, SIM2, SIM3, SIM4, SIM4X, SIM5, SIM6, SIM7, SIM9, SIM10, SIM11, SIM15, SIM31,...
Police identify Staten Island worker, 34, who fell from bridge, then was fatally struck by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, 34, of Mariners Harbor, has been identified by police as the construction worker who died in a horrific crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound Van Wyck in the vicinity of the...
A week after shooting outside Tottenville High School, here’s what we know about case
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a week has passed since terror struck on the South Shore when a 14-year-old boy was shot by a group of teens armed with a gun outside of Tottenville High School in Huguenot. All six individuals sought in connection with the incident remained...
GPS device helps Staten Island teen recover stolen bike after theft in New Dorp
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some quick thinking and some modern technology helped one Staten Island teen have his stolen bike quickly recovered by police, while another teen ended up under arrest. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Julien Oropeza, 15, of St. George, rode his prized SE Beastmode bike — a...
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Have a rice ball or buy a gym t-shirt. You’ll be helping an EMT who lost her leg when struck in a horrific crash.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Ashley Diaz struggles to recover from a leg amputation, fundraisers are underway to help the FDNY EMT mowed down by a motorist allegedly high on fentanyl. Two business owners hope to pitch in to a GoFundMe established in her name. “It makes me sick...
Body recovered under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge after report of jumper, emergency response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police discovered the body of an unidentified male below the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Wednesday afternoon following an emergency response to a report of a possible jumper. At 3:54 p.m., the male was discovered unconscious and unresponsive, lying on a rock underneath the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a NYPD...
Car-motorcycle crash reported on Richmond Ave. in Eltingville; 1 person taken to the hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Eltingville during the Wednesday morning rush hour. The crash was reported at 8:36 a.m. in the vicinity of Richmond Avenue and Genesee Avenue, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS. A red, Ford EcoSport...
amny.com
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
Staten Island man killed in Queens bridge fall was loving father, skilled athlete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, the 34-year-old Mariners Harbor man killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, was a loving father and multi-sport athlete. Rozan was painting support beams over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge at around 10:20 a.m. when he...
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
As prices at the pump increase in NYC, here’s where to find the cheapest gas on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the average gas price throughout the borough spiking by 20 cents per gallon over the past week, Staten Island drivers are scrambling to find the cheapest place to fuel up. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.76, which...
Arrangements set for 31-year-old Rockland County detective who died over weekend
The wake for Xavier Fernandez will be held Nov. 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 7 - 9 p.m. at T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home in Garnerville.
