What happened seconds before crash that paralyzed Staten Island businesswoman? 2 scenarios offered at driver’s trial.

A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO