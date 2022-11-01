Read full article on original website
Community calendar
The Carbon Model Railroad Society will host its fall train meet 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diamond Fire Co. Bingo Hall, 120 Main St., Walnutport. This is a model railroad, toy train and railroadiania/railroad memorabilia sale for the serious and amateur railroad and model train collector. Refreshments will be available. Plenty of free parking. There is a cost for admission.
Ronald L. Snyder
Ronald L. Snyder, 76, of Bernville, formerly of Fogelsville, died Oct. 29, 2022. He and his wife, Sue E. (Warder) Snyder, were married 54 years in June. Born in Clarksburg, Harrison County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Eugene C. and Pauline (Williams) Snyder. He grew up in...
Jean M. Bachman
Jean M. Bachman, 80, formerly of Slatington, died Oct. 29, 2022, in Brookmont Healthcare Center, Effort, Monroe County. She was the wife of the late Richard H. Bachman. Born Aug. 15, 1942, in New Tripoli, she was the daughter of the late Ralph C. and Arlene L. (Kressley) Christman. She...
Russell W. Weiss Sr.
Russell W. Weiss, Sr., 73, of Germansville, died Oct. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at home. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Allen and Grace (Clauser) Weiss. A 1968 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School. he was a Vietnam veteran, having served his country...
Pepsi vending machine for Lenape Park discussed
Open 45 hours a week, the Emmaus Public Library is working hard to stay up-to-date with e-books, seminars and workshops for local residents. Maryellen Kanarr, library director of the Emmaus Public Library, did a presentation at the Oct. 20 Upper Milford Board of Supervisors’ meeting, focused on the initiatives to keep things current and of interest to all residents.
Debra A. Shackett
Debra A. Shackett, 63, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 28, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Shackett. Born April 29, 1959, in Allentown, she was the daughter of Jacqueline E. (Strohl) Weil of Orefield and the late Roy R. Weil Sr.
Harry A. Laudenslager
Harry A. Laudenslager, 88, of Schnecksville, died on Oct. 30, 2022, in Luther Crest Retirement Community, South Whitehall. He and his wife, Patricia A. (Geiger) Laudenslager, were married 69 years. Born Oct. 27, 1934, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Albert E. and Gladys E. (Ziegler) Laudenslager.
David Esterly
David Esterly, 67, of Hazleton, died Oct. 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Harvey and Shirley Esterly. His survivors include a daughter, Nikki Gergar (Terry); son Marquis Hall-Esterly; grandkids Michael Stepp Jr., and Stephanie, Kaitlynn and Preston Stepp; sister Bonnie Gibson; and niece Shannon Stepp,. Services will...
