The Carbon Model Railroad Society will host its fall train meet 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diamond Fire Co. Bingo Hall, 120 Main St., Walnutport. This is a model railroad, toy train and railroadiania/railroad memorabilia sale for the serious and amateur railroad and model train collector. Refreshments will be available. Plenty of free parking. There is a cost for admission.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO