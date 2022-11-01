The Rev. Elwood L. Ulmer Sr., a Baptist minister who assisted struggling churches and helped start new ones, dies

Read full article on original website
halethorpe.com
Barbara Levin Himmelrich, past board chair of The Associated and an advocate for the Jewish community, dies
Barbara Levin Himmelrich, a community and educational leader, died of old age complications Monday at Roland Park Place. The former Rockland resident was 91.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabbed in bathroom at Fairfax County high school after altercation with student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed in a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School after an altercation with another student, police say. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the school around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday for a stabbing that occurred in a bathroom. A...
Family, friends hold prayer vigil for 75-year-old reported missing more than two weeks ago
BALTIMORE -- The family and friends of a Baltimore woman who was reported missing two weeks ago—and has still not been found—are growing increasingly concerned.Police released a notice of a missing vulnerable adult on Oct. 19. Versey Spell, 75, was last seen in the 3900 block of Barrington Road.She is described as a Black female, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black shoes.Worried friends and family are putting together a prayer vigil Wednesday evening in hopes that it will help being Ms. Spell home."It's...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Update: Leilani Gonzalez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd.
NBC Washington
Photos of Suspect Car Released After 14-Year-Old Football Star Killed in DC
D.C. police released photos Wednesday of a car they believe the suspect or suspects involved in a 14-year-old boy's death were driving when they shot and killed the teen Monday night in Southeast. Antoine Manning was shot to death near his home in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE...
Wbaltv.com
'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time
PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
fox5dc.com
Passenger found dead on Metro train in Prince George’s County
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a passenger was found dead aboard a Metro train early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. A train operator spotted the unresponsive passenger on a train at the Downtown Largo station at the end of service around 1:15 a.m. Metro Transit Police Department and medics responded...
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing Under Investigation In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)
Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in a Prince George's County parking lot, authorities say. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, they located the male victim in a parking lot suffering from trauma to the upper body, according to Prince George's County police.
'They need to stop': Quadruple shooting on West Pratt Street concerns citizens
In the aftermath of a quadruple shooting on Baltimore's West Pratt Street, surveillance video shows a victim running into a convenience store for cover.
wypr.org
Baltimore County tapping federal COVID-19 relief money to help the struggling west side
Baltimore County leaders are drawing new economic development areas, known as community equity districts, to target funding to help vulnerable communities. The county plans to spend $2.5 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to help give those communities an economic shot in the arm. The Liberty Road Corridor on the west side is the county’s first community equity district.
Where's Marty? Learning the History of the Landing Strip in Middle River
Hi Everyone!I am a big fan of neighborhoods and communities that make up the bigger city. The streets, and avenues, that make up the WE in the phrase, "Where we live!" And in most of the communities that fit my above description you can find what I call, "Local Landmarks!" For instance, when we did our "Hot Dog Week," the Hot Dog statue in front of Ann's Dair-Crème on Ritchie Highway, is a Glen Burnie "Local Landmark." It has been there forever.This morning, it was off to Middle River and another "Local Landmark," the airplane on top of the roof of "The Landing...
Procession held for Baltimore City firefighter who died month after on-duty medical emergency
BALTIMORE -- A procession was held for a Baltimore City firefighter who died Sunday, a month after he suffered a medical emergency while on duty.The body of 34-year-old EMT and Firefighter Juan Wilson took place Monday from the Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home.Firefighter Wilson was in the back of an ambulance, followed by a line of emergency personnel.Along the way, firefighters lined the streets to salute the firefighter as the procession passed through the Befighter WilsonAround 10 p.m. on September 19, firefighter Engine Co. 53 was on an emergency medical service call in Southwest Baltimore.While taking care of a patient at the scene, firefighter Wilson suffered a medical emergency.Additional medical and firefighter personnel were summoned to the location and the other firefighters immediately began caring for Wilson as well as the initial patient.That day, Wilson was transported to University of Maryland Medical Center in critical condition. He was on life support at the hospital until he died Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.Firefighter Wilson has been with the Engine 53 for nearly 11 years.
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Wednesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
How the Maryland tennis club that trained U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe is raising the next generation of tennis champions
Amari O’Brien has been playing tennis since she was 6 years old, but as a teenager she sought a place where she could raise her skills to the next level. She journeyed from her hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan to College Park, Maryland to practice for two weeks in 2019 at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC), which offers full-time training programs and schooling for youth and adults.
Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
halethorpe.com
Bits & Bites: Asian street food restaurant opens in Towson, Baked in Baltimore returns after robbery and a chili cook-off heats up Camden Yards
Watersong owners bring new concept to the county while a local bakery returns after its storefront was ransacked a year ago. Also betting on pork chops and a chili competition this weekend. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County couple robbed by squeegee kid with police stationed feet away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County couple was robbed by a squeegee kid Saturday evening, but a nearby police officer apparently did little to get the man's wallet back, FOX45 News has learned. The driver, a physician from Baltimore County, was in the car with his wife and another...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
Maryland woman arrested for allegedly exposing herself, yelling at children while handing out Halloween candy
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested after police say she exposed herself and yelled obscenities toward children while she was handing out candy on Halloween night. Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded for a report of an indecent exposure in 3600 block of...
