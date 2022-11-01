The Rev. Elwood L. Ulmer Sr., a Baptist minister who assisted struggling churches and helped start new ones, dies

BALTIMORE -- A procession was held for a Baltimore City firefighter who died Sunday, a month after he suffered a medical emergency while on duty.The body of 34-year-old EMT and Firefighter Juan Wilson took place Monday from the Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home.Firefighter Wilson was in the back of an ambulance, followed by a line of emergency personnel.Along the way, firefighters lined the streets to salute the firefighter as the procession passed through the Befighter WilsonAround 10 p.m. on September 19, firefighter Engine Co. 53 was on an emergency medical service call in Southwest Baltimore.While taking care of a patient at the scene, firefighter Wilson suffered a medical emergency.Additional medical and firefighter personnel were summoned to the location and the other firefighters immediately began caring for Wilson as well as the initial patient.That day, Wilson was transported to University of Maryland Medical Center in critical condition. He was on life support at the hospital until he died Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.Firefighter Wilson has been with the Engine 53 for nearly 11 years.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO