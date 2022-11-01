ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

thecomeback.com

MLB insider offers update on potential Shohei Ohtani trade

On a day when trades are buzzing around the NFL world, one MLB team is going to be staying quiet. At least for now. SNY insider Andy Martino reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Angels are not discussing a trade involving superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani. “The current perception from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
MLB Trade Rumors

TV dispute with Orioles, MASN complicating Nationals sale

As the Lerner family continues to explore a sale of the Nationals, the franchise’s ongoing dispute with the Orioles over television rights fees looms. Major League Baseball has renewed its efforts to try to broker an agreement between the franchises, write Barry Svrluga, Chelsea Janes and Ben Strauss of the Washington Post.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sports Business Journal

World Series delay sets up unique TV situation

The World Series postponement sets up a unique situation on Thursday night for Fox in the Philadelphia and Houston media markets. Astros-Phillies Game 5 is now scheduled for Thursday night, the same night that those Fox affiliates had planned to carry the Eagles-Texans “Thursday Night Football” game. Other U.S. markets will see the NFL game on Amazon Prime Video. The decision was an easy one in Houston, where Fox holds a duopoly. It will carry the World Series on its senior station (KRIV-Fox) and move “TNF” to its junior station (KTXH-My20). It’s a little bit trickier in Philadelphia, where Fox does not hold a duopoly. Eagles-Texans in Philly will air on WPHL-channel 17, a MyNetworkTV affiliate.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Howard Terminal Headlines Preach Doom for Oakland A's

Before we get going here, let me be upfront: I have no special news sources on Howard Terminal, but I have been keeping a keen eye on the ballpark situation for quite some time now, and feel like I have a pretty decent grasp on the situation. So with that,...
OAKLAND, CA
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023

Tony Gonsolin had the best year of his career for the Dodgers in 2022, but that's not why he'll be getting a big raise next year. In general, players spend their first three years making around the league minimum, not getting their first big paydays until they hit three years of service time and become eligible for salary arbitration.
Sportico

Dave Dombrowski Guides Phillies Into His Fifth World Series

When the Philadelphia Phillies floundered after the 2020 COVID-shortened season, they hired veteran Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations. Dombrowski didn’t disappoint as a replacement for the analytically driven Matt Klentak. He’s in his fifth World Series spread across four different organizations, thus far winning two of them. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros is Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The teams are tied at a game apiece. Dombrowski’s had success signing big-name players for big money and letting managers like Jim Leyland in Miami and Detroit, Alex Cora in Boston and Rob Thomson in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Business Journal

NFL world reacts to Commanders' potential sale

News of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder hiring BofA Securities to explore selling a part or all of the team caught the eye of a number of interested parties Wednesday afternoon, including the NFL league office. When asked about the potential sale, NFL VP/Communications Brian McCarthy in a statement said, "Any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership" (WASHINGTON POST, 11/2).
WASHINGTON, DC
Sports Business Journal

Morning Hot Reads: Liquid Measure

The L.A. TIMES goes with, "Think esports pros aren’t athletes? A look inside the intense lifestyle of Team Liquid." Life on Team Liquid does "not quite fit the video-game cliché." These "aren’t teenage boys huddled in their bedrooms, tapping away at keyboards, joking with friends online." This is a "professional esports franchise and the mood is serious." Ownership spent "millions of dollars -- no one will say exactly how much -- to assemble an all-star roster and create a sleek training facility in Santa Monica." And esports generally have developed an "ecosystem not unlike that of baseball or soccer," with the industry, by various forecasts, set to "generate as much" as $2B this year. Not all esports franchises "spend so much on their teams," but Team Liquid’s "extravagance does not change a basic fact of pro gaming." The workload can be "as demanding as anything in the NFL or NBA."
Sports Business Journal

Quick Hits....

“There’s a huge monetary gain going to the Big Ten, but ... the more exposure we can get our student-athletes by moving to that league is a really cool deal” -- UCLA football coach Chip Kelly, on the Pac-12’s West Coast primetime starts hurting players' chances at postseason awards (L.A. TIMES, 10/31).
Sports Business Journal

TMRW Sports unveils all-star investor lineup

Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s new venture, TMRW Sports, announced a large group of investors that includes sports team owners, investors, media executives and star athletes. This round of institutional investments was co-led by Connect Ventures (an investment partnership between CAA and venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates) and 25madison Ventures (co-founded by Richard Kramlich, Chuck Newhall and Frank Bonsal). Other firms include AMBSE Ventures, Apex Capital, Excel Sports Management, Fenway Sports Group and Misfits Gaming Group. Combined, the group has nearly 500 million followers across Twitter and Instagram. The size of the investment was not disclosed. Woods and McIlroy's TGL golf league is slated to launch in January 2024.

