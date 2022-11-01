The L.A. TIMES goes with, "Think esports pros aren’t athletes? A look inside the intense lifestyle of Team Liquid." Life on Team Liquid does "not quite fit the video-game cliché." These "aren’t teenage boys huddled in their bedrooms, tapping away at keyboards, joking with friends online." This is a "professional esports franchise and the mood is serious." Ownership spent "millions of dollars -- no one will say exactly how much -- to assemble an all-star roster and create a sleek training facility in Santa Monica." And esports generally have developed an "ecosystem not unlike that of baseball or soccer," with the industry, by various forecasts, set to "generate as much" as $2B this year. Not all esports franchises "spend so much on their teams," but Team Liquid’s "extravagance does not change a basic fact of pro gaming." The workload can be "as demanding as anything in the NFL or NBA."

