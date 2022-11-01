Salisbury Township Chief of Police Kevin J. Soberick was lauded by township officials as one who will be “deeply missed.”. “This is a very hard one for everyone, including Chief Soberick,” Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners President Debra Brinton said when she read from the agenda at the Oct. 27 township meeting: “Resolution accepting the retirement of Mr. Kevin J. Soberick.”

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO