Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
WITN
Temporary road closure in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is...
WRAL
Home under renovation burns in Durham fire, neighbors evacuate
DURHAM, N.C. — A home under renovation was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire. Around 3:30 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to a single-story home in the 1100 block of Eva Street. It took 38 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was inside the home,...
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WRAL
Durham leaders get tour of housing developments
Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
WRAL
Creating an environment for businesses to thrive in Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. The Nash County Economic Development Alliance is a new partnership between the Nash County Board of Commissioners and the towns in Nash County to promote job growth and investment in the area. "The Alliance is a structured, organized method of enhancing the relationship with our towns and working with them on a consistent basis to help them advance, encourage, and sustain new and established businesses. [The focus will be] especially on small businesses, entrepreneurial ventures, and redevelopment and revitalization efforts of the downtowns, which are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Andy Hagy, Director of Nash County Economic Development.
jocoreport.com
Driver Escapes Truck Submerged in Creek
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver escaped without injury this morning (Tuesday) after his pickup truck ran off the roadway and submerged in a creek. The single vehicle accident was reported around 6:30am on Highway 222 near Highway 231, not far from the Nash County line. The driver of a...
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
WRAL
Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation
DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
WRAL
One wanted after early morning shootout shatters windows in Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON, N.C. — In the hours after gunshots shattered the windows of the Queen Nails and Spa on U.S. 70 West Business in Clayton, police detectives used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together an early morning shootout and issue a warrant for the arrest of one man.
WITN
Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
neusenews.com
Lenoir, Greene and Jones County Schools to receive School Safety Grants
Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced today by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Greene County Schools will receive $630,660.00, Jones County Schools will receive $499,134.00, and Lenoir County Public Schools will receive $282,600.00.
WRAL
Person shot outside Circle K on US 70 in Clayton, windows of Food Lion shattered
CLAYTON, N.C. — Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store. One person was shot in the leg, according to police. Before 5 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to 10081 U.S....
WRAL
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
WRAL
Man shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
WITN
Fire breaks out at Winterville home
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A structure fire broke out at a Winterville home Monday night around 10 p.m. The fire happened at 4974 Old Tar Road and about a dozen first responder vehicles were at the scene. According to Winterville Fire Marshall Tony Smart, once first responders arrived on the...
WRAL
Police: Goldsboro man wanted for murder since September arrested with help from US Marshals
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A Goldsboro man who was wanted for murder since September was arrested by officers on Thursday. Police took Shadell Issiah Barksdale, 32, was taken into custody at the 600 block of South Claiborne Street. According to Google Maps, this is a residential area off East Elm Street.
WRAL
Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
