Nash County, NC

WNCT

Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Temporary road closure in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Home under renovation burns in Durham fire, neighbors evacuate

DURHAM, N.C. — A home under renovation was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire. Around 3:30 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to a single-story home in the 1100 block of Eva Street. It took 38 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was inside the home,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders get tour of housing developments

Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Creating an environment for businesses to thrive in Nash County

This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. The Nash County Economic Development Alliance is a new partnership between the Nash County Board of Commissioners and the towns in Nash County to promote job growth and investment in the area. "The Alliance is a structured, organized method of enhancing the relationship with our towns and working with them on a consistent basis to help them advance, encourage, and sustain new and established businesses. [The focus will be] especially on small businesses, entrepreneurial ventures, and redevelopment and revitalization efforts of the downtowns, which are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Andy Hagy, Director of Nash County Economic Development.
NASH COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Escapes Truck Submerged in Creek

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver escaped without injury this morning (Tuesday) after his pickup truck ran off the roadway and submerged in a creek. The single vehicle accident was reported around 6:30am on Highway 222 near Highway 231, not far from the Nash County line. The driver of a...
NASH COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders

Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
WRAL

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir, Greene and Jones County Schools to receive School Safety Grants

Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced today by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Greene County Schools will receive $630,660.00, Jones County Schools will receive $499,134.00, and Lenoir County Public Schools will receive $282,600.00.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday

The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Fire breaks out at Winterville home

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A structure fire broke out at a Winterville home Monday night around 10 p.m. The fire happened at 4974 Old Tar Road and about a dozen first responder vehicles were at the scene. According to Winterville Fire Marshall Tony Smart, once first responders arrived on the...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WRAL

Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
CLAYTON, NC

