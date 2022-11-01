Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Breaking: MLB Makes Decision About Game 3 Of World Series
The baseball world will have to wait a little bit longer for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. With consistent rain in the forecast in Philadelphia, tonight's Game 3 between the visiting Houston Astros and hometown Phillies has officially been postponed. It will be played tomorrow night, with the...
World Series weather update: Schedule changes after Game 3 rainout
World Series Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, has officially been pushed back to Tuesday. The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t hosted a World Series game since 2009, and they unfortunately have to wait a night longer than anticipated to finally host one again. Game 3 has officially been postponed until Tuesday night, and Games 4 and 5 will be pushed back a day as well.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Harper Unloads for Two-Run Shot to Kick Off World Series Game 3
You could just feel it coming. Bryce Harper gave the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead after he launched a moonshot to right field in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series. It was his sixth long ball of the postseason. Citizens Bank Park erupted at the...
Sports Business Journal
Manfred: World Series games still in 'best window'
With MLB postponing World Series Game 3 from Monday to tonight due to inclement weather, the league now is set to compete directly with primetime NFL games later this week. Thursday initially was the scheduled travel day in between Game 5 and a potential Game 6, and Sunday would have been the day after Game 7. Because each game has been pushed back a day, Astros-Phillies Game 5 in Philadelphia will now go head-to -head with Eagles-Texans on “Thursday Night Football.” A Game 7 would compete with Titans-Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”
Sports Business Journal
World Series delay sets up unique TV situation
The World Series postponement sets up a unique situation on Thursday night for Fox in the Philadelphia and Houston media markets. Astros-Phillies Game 5 is now scheduled for Thursday night, the same night that those Fox affiliates had planned to carry the Eagles-Texans “Thursday Night Football” game. Other U.S. markets will see the NFL game on Amazon Prime Video. The decision was an easy one in Houston, where Fox holds a duopoly. It will carry the World Series on its senior station (KRIV-Fox) and move “TNF” to its junior station (KTXH-My20). It’s a little bit trickier in Philadelphia, where Fox does not hold a duopoly. Eagles-Texans in Philly will air on WPHL-channel 17, a MyNetworkTV affiliate.
Sports Business Journal
Manfred: A's right to explore Vegas with Oakland situation unresolved
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the A’s “made a good decision to explore a possible new ballpark in Las Vegas, expressing frustration their stadium situation remains unsolved,” according to Ronald Blum of the AP. Manfred said the pace in Oakland “has not been rapid, number one.” Manfred: "We’re in a stadium situation that’s really not tenable. I mean, we need to do something to alter the situation. So I’m concerned about the lack of pace.” He added, “Given the fact that they have not made a deal in Oakland -- and I’ve been talking to this since the day I started, that’s eight years ago, I think it’s prudent that they are exploring another alternative because something needs to happen in Oakland.” Manfred said that any timetable for a possible relocation decision would be “partially dependent on decisions" that the A's may make (AP, 11/1).
FOX Sports
How to watch Astros vs. Phillies Game 4: World Series 2022
The Philadelphia Phillies put on a home run clinic Tuesday night, belting five in a dominant 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Now, Bryce Harper & Co. have a chance to close out the series at home as the next two games will be played in the City of Brotherly Love.
When was the last no-hitter in the World Series?
Throwing a no-hitter in the World Series is an extremely rare feat, but with history potentially being made every night, when was the last one?. Few things put baseball players in an unprecedented realm than doing something spectacular in the postseason. You know, something like throwing a no-hitter. But that’s...
batterypower.com
World Series Game 3 open thread
After a rain out Monday the 2022 World Series will shift to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Game 3 Tuesday night. The Astros and the Phillies split the first two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston and are now coming in after two straight off days. Houston built a 5-0 lead in Game 1, but watched it slip away as Philadelphia rallied to tie it and then won it 6-5 in the 10th on a solo home run by J.T. Realmuto. Houston answered back in Game 2 with three first inning runs off of Zack Wheeler and a strong pitching performance from Framber Valdez to win 5-2.
Sports Business Journal
Title match draws best audience in NWSL history
The NWSL on Saturday night drew the best TV audience in the women’s soccer league’s 10-year history, as the Portland Thorns’ win over the K.C. Current delivered 915,000 viewers on CBS. That figure is up 74% from last year, when CBS drew just 525,000 viewers for the Washington Spirit-Chicago Red Stars game on a Saturday afternoon in late November. K.C. led all markets on Saturday night, followed by Portland, Knoxville, New Orleans and Birmingham.
Sports Business Journal
Fans protest Kyrie Irving courtside at Nets game
A group of fans sat courtside during the Nets' 116-109 win against the Pacers last night wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts "in response to" Kyrie Irving promoting an antisemitic movie on his Twitter account. Some of the fans wearing the shirts "were also wearing yarmulkes." The move "was met by much public backlash, even from team owner Joe Tsai." After the game, Irving "was not made available to the media" (N.Y. DAILY NEWS, 10/31).
Sports Business Journal
NFL world reacts to Commanders' potential sale
News of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder hiring BofA Securities to explore selling a part or all of the team caught the eye of a number of interested parties Wednesday afternoon, including the NFL league office. When asked about the potential sale, NFL VP/Communications Brian McCarthy in a statement said, "Any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership" (WASHINGTON POST, 11/2).
Sports Business Journal
SBJ College: Certain Big 12 expansion could drive media rights higher
The Big 12’s media deals with ESPN and Fox have been fully dissected, but I’ll try to put a bow on them as the attention now turns to the Pac-12. Big 12, Pac-12 take different approaches to media rights. The Big 12 and Pac-12 both got what they...
Sports Business Journal
TMRW Sports unveils all-star investor lineup
Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s new venture, TMRW Sports, announced a large group of investors that includes sports team owners, investors, media executives and star athletes. This round of institutional investments was co-led by Connect Ventures (an investment partnership between CAA and venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates) and 25madison Ventures (co-founded by Richard Kramlich, Chuck Newhall and Frank Bonsal). Other firms include AMBSE Ventures, Apex Capital, Excel Sports Management, Fenway Sports Group and Misfits Gaming Group. Combined, the group has nearly 500 million followers across Twitter and Instagram. The size of the investment was not disclosed. Woods and McIlroy's TGL golf league is slated to launch in January 2024.
Sports Business Journal
Podcast Picks: Big 12's Big Win
With the Big 12 signing their new $2.28B media rights deal with ESPN and Fox, “Locked On Big 12” host Josh Neighbors said a “lot of people were questioning the health of the Big 12” when Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the conference and now signing this new deal feels “like a football victory.” Neighbors: “This about Brett Yormark the dealmaker ... and the one thing you aways hear is, ‘Brett Yormark seems to know everybody,’ and I think that’s what helped him get this thing rolling early.”
Sports Business Journal
Speed Reads....
Sports betting affiliate site operator Oddschecker Global Media hired former XLMedia CEO Stuart Simms as its new CEO. Simms left the London-based online publisher in April after 2½ years at its helm. Prior to that he was CEO at Rakuten Marketing. Venture firm Bruin Capital acquired Oddschecker from Flutter Entertainment for $187M in August 2021 (Bill King, SBJ).
Sports Business Journal
Quick Hits....
“There’s a huge monetary gain going to the Big Ten, but ... the more exposure we can get our student-athletes by moving to that league is a really cool deal” -- UCLA football coach Chip Kelly, on the Pac-12’s West Coast primetime starts hurting players' chances at postseason awards (L.A. TIMES, 10/31).
Sports Business Journal
Jeff Zucker in talks with RedBird Capital
Former WarnerMedia News & Sports Chair Jeff Zucker is "in talks" to lead a $1B sports investment fund for RedBird Capital Partners. The gig "would be somewhat unconventional for Zucker." While RedBird has "plenty of cash and resources to grow its footprint in the world of sports, it doesn't boast a brand that necessarily on the outside would be commensurate with Zucker's profile and experience." While most industry insiders "felt that Zucker could never return to the world of news given the controversies afflicting Zucker and his No. 2, Allison Gollust, at CNN ... many believed the high-flying executive could still pivot to an established non-news brand like ESPN or a Hollywood production company." Sources said that Zucker "flirted with the idea of running for office, but those plans were nixed" (THE ANKLER, 11/1).
Comments / 0