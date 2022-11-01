MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the A’s “made a good decision to explore a possible new ballpark in Las Vegas, expressing frustration their stadium situation remains unsolved,” according to Ronald Blum of the AP. Manfred said the pace in Oakland “has not been rapid, number one.” Manfred: "We’re in a stadium situation that’s really not tenable. I mean, we need to do something to alter the situation. So I’m concerned about the lack of pace.” He added, “Given the fact that they have not made a deal in Oakland -- and I’ve been talking to this since the day I started, that’s eight years ago, I think it’s prudent that they are exploring another alternative because something needs to happen in Oakland.” Manfred said that any timetable for a possible relocation decision would be “partially dependent on decisions" that the A's may make (AP, 11/1).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO