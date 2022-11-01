ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Teen Arrested After Halloween Assault, Found Armed With Loaded Modified Gun

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after an alleged assault in Glen Burnie on Halloween morning, authorities say.

Officers responded to reports of an assault in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court around 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, where they were informed the teen committed an assault before fleeing the scene, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and were able to locate the teen, who immediately fled on foot. Officers were able to detain the teen and founded a loaded 9mm handgun in his jacket pocket that had been modified with an auto sear that would allow the gun to fire as a fully automatic weapon.

The teen was arrested and charged accordingly.

Wooster Rooster
2d ago

modified gun!, that sound even scarier than the ar 15 or at 47 as some knowledgeable politicians can it. sends shivers down my spine! must stamp out modified guns , and hammers,.......... and knives,... and bats and logs , and rope , ties....

Reply(2)
2
 

