President Joe Biden’s approval rating rises to 44% in October, highest since 2021

By Ellen Morrissey
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
Recent approval polling averages show President Joe Biden (D) at 44% approval, the highest rating he’s received since 2021. Fifty-four percent of voters disapprove of his performance.

Biden last had a 44% approval rating on December 22, 2021. The lowest approval rating he’s received is 38%, last seen on July 27, 2022 The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021.

Congress was at 26% approval and 63% disapproval at the end of October. The highest approval rating Congress has received is 36%, last seen on July 16, 2021, and the lowest approval rating it has received is 14%, last seen on January 26, 2022.

At the end of October 2018 during the Trump administration, presidential approval was also at 44%, and congressional approval was seven points lower at 19%.

Ballotpedia’s polling index takes the average of polls conducted over the last thirty days to calculate presidential and congressional approval ratings. We average the results and show all polling results side-by-side because we believe that paints a clearer picture of public opinion than any individual poll can provide. The data is updated daily as new polling results are published.

Comments / 59

Imagine that
2d ago

It's kinda funny, whenever Biden disappears from the public eye, and stays in Delaware, his approval rating goes up. Should be an eye opener........

Reply(2)
23
Robert Kretschmar
2d ago

73% say the country is heading in the wrong direction and the democrats have control in both houses and Biden and his puppeteers have the white house. His supporters really like him in the basement eating ice cream.

Reply
15
Christopher Stonge
2d ago

has to be a jaded poll there is no way its accurate and every honest poll has him in the 30s. a attempt to make him look better ahead of election

Reply
9
