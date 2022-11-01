Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications
Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
atozsports.com
Michael Thomas has somber 4-word message to Saints fans
New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas is looking at a season that is all but over. The Saints placed him on the IR on Thursday with head coach Dennis Allen admitting he may miss the rest of the season. “I’m not going to get into any time frames right...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 9 preview: Multiple players to make debut against Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) head on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) in the NFL Week 9 matchup. Video above: Coach John Harbaugh's Monday press conference on Saints game. One of the headlines for this game is the new additions the...
Dallas Cowboys Fans Shocked by Micah Parsons World Series Loyalty to Phillies
Some Dallas Cowboys fans were surprised to see one of their biggest contributors socializing in an enemy city.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
atozsports.com
Jalen Hurts just did something no other QB has in Eagles’ history
The Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0, and man does it feel good. I’m sure the fans are on an ultimate high, as Philadelphia Sports are at the highest they have ever been. A lot of that too is because of Jalen Hurts, who is playing out of his mind. Now, he didn’t start the last game great against the Texans, but he finished very well.
atozsports.com
Saints could see something unexpected against Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints are trying to make a dent in that division lead held by the Atlanta Falcons, who are only a game ahead of New Orleans. They can do so by beating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 9. The Saints need this win if...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
NFL Analysis Network
Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?
2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
atozsports.com
The Eagles must correct one major flaw sooner rather than later
Maintaining success is difficult in the NFL because wins often mask certain flaws. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are no exception as they went on the road to beat the Houston Texans (1-6-1) by the score of 29-17 on Thursday Night Football. The double-digit win looks good on paper, but one...
atozsports.com
Eagles have one thing on their mind after beating the Texans
If you follow Philly sports then you know exactly what is going on right now. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series against the Houston Astros, as we speak, while the Philadelphia Eagles are in Houston beating up the Texans. The coincidence is unreal. So, after a hard-fought battle...
Giants GM Says Team Has Contacted Odell Beckham Jr.’s Reps
New York has already reached out to gauge the wideout’s interest.
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
atozsports.com
Eagles get unexpected boost on TNF vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won on Thursday, and that’s okay because they have one more chance to tie it up, but the Philadelphia Eagles did win. Obviously most Eagles fans would have given up a first Eagles loss if the season for a Phillies world series win in game five.
FOX Sports
Ravens, Jackson, aim to stop Saints' resurgence on MNF
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints' first season since former coach Sean Payton’s retirement has been a struggle. Yet first-year coach Dennis Allen’s chances of salvaging this campaign rose considerably last week with a dominant, shutout victory that harkened back to the Saints squads that made four straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
