The Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0, and man does it feel good. I’m sure the fans are on an ultimate high, as Philadelphia Sports are at the highest they have ever been. A lot of that too is because of Jalen Hurts, who is playing out of his mind. Now, he didn’t start the last game great against the Texans, but he finished very well.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO