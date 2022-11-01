Dejounte Murray produced a triple-double and sparked the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 overtime win against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Murray scored Atlanta's final two baskets of regulation, including the game-tying field goal with 4.1 seconds to force overtime. He scored the first two baskets in overtime and made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to give Atlanta a six-point lead.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO