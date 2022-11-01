ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gowanda Central School District says mechanical issue led to unplanned lockdown

By Anthony Reyes
 2 days ago
The Gowanda Central School District superintendent tells 7 News a mechanical issue triggered an alarm at the high school which led to an unplanned lockdown but police determined the building is safe.

The superintendent said since the alarm was not planned to go off, the school was placed on lockdown around 9 a.m. and officials responded as if it was an emergency.

Police responded and determined the building was safe and students have returned to classes as of around 11 a.m.

“In these situations, safety is our top priority. Real-time information cannot be communicated because all school personnel are involved in responding to the situation in some manner. The district will provide information as soon as it is appropriate to do so."
- Superintendent Dr. Robert B. Anderson

