During State College visit, Doug Mastriano promises ‘new birth of freedom’ if elected PA governor
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held a campaign rally in State College Tuesday night.
therecord-online.com
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth nearly $535,000 sold in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Chester County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $534,999.50, was sold at the Golden Mart at 99 S. 1st Ave. in Coatesville. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The...
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice
Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, […]
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
Oz touts surprise endorsement from Fetterman's home paper, says 'they've had enough too'
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, joined Sean Hannity on Fox News' 'Hannity' on Monday evening.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
Shankweiler’s, oldest still-running drive-in in America, is sold to new owners
One of the Lehigh Valley’s outdoor big screens is under new ownership, and they’re planning on keeping the movies rolling. The Moving Picture Cinema on Friday announced the purchase of Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre in North Whitehall Township. It’s the oldest drive-in theater still operating in the United...
3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]
Are you one of those who truly appreciate a good, quality piece of candy? Whether it's sweet homemade chocolate, sour gummies, or salty licorice? There's an abundance of candy shops located throughout the state. Here are some highly-rated favorites:
Several Pennsylvania tickets win large Powerball prizes
Although no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, there were several tickets sold in Pennsylvania with large payouts. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13, with an optional Power Play of 3. Three Pennsylvania players matched four of five numbers, the...
Some schools closing, dismissing early due to water main break in Wilkes-Barre area
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some schools in the Wilkes-Barre area are closing Tuesday, November 1, due to a water main break. Wilkes-Barre Area High School and Solomon Elementary School both will be closed Tuesday. Solomon Plains Middle School is dismissing at 9 a.m. All other schools will remain open. This...
Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball
One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Player Wins $150K Lottery
A winning Pennsylvania Powerball ticket with Power Play was sold in western Pennsylvania for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31, according to lottery officials. The drawing matched all five balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
iheart.com
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new CBS News Poll shows 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor Josh Shapiro over Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Democrat Shapiro is ahead by nine points over Republican Mastriano, although Shapiro had led by 11 points last month. Survey respondents say they believe Shapiro is more mainstream in his views than his opponent. Also, about one in ten Republicans say they'll cross party lines to vote for Shapiro.
Pennsylvania resident makes US history, wins more than $1.6M from online lottery game
The player is from Centre County.
