ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three arrested for alleged gun violations following WPD investigation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three men have been arrested for alleged firearm violations following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department. 29-year-old Bryan Mercer from Goldsboro was arrested on October 24th, with charges stemming from a ShotSpotter activation that took place in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza on October 3rd. According to Police, one vehicle was struck and property damage was caused.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WECT

One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
ERWIN, NC
WBTW News13

Marlboro County deputies, SLED investigate after 27-year-old man found dead in car next to road near Bennettsville

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Marlboro County after deputies found the body of a 27-year-old man inside a car next to a road near Bennettsville, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found the body of Willie Jamel Quick of Bennettsville after they were called at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to investigate […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy