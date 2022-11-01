Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three arrested for alleged gun violations following WPD investigation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three men have been arrested for alleged firearm violations following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department. 29-year-old Bryan Mercer from Goldsboro was arrested on October 24th, with charges stemming from a ShotSpotter activation that took place in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza on October 3rd. According to Police, one vehicle was struck and property damage was caused.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WMBF
Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday. The suspects were not immediately identified, but more information is expected later. According to authorities, a deputy’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to prison for firearm offense, marijuana trafficking
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for firearm and marijuana trafficking charges. 25-year-old Deandrez Robbins pled guilty earlier this week to Possession of Firearm as a Felon and Trafficking Marijuana. The North Carolina Department of Public...
Sheriff: man arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting death
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro community raises thousands to help find suspects in unprovoked attack
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County community is united in the desire to make sure justice is served after a well-known man was attacked, robbed, and left in a ditch; it’s an attack the community is still trying to understand. “When we first found out Sunday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large law enforcement presence reported at New Hanover County Landfill
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A large group of law enforcement was present at the New Hanover County Landfill on Thursday. A WWAY crew arrived at the landfill just after 3:30 pm. They say the Wilmington Police Department mobile command unit and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office CSI vehicles were on the scene.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
cbs17
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
wpde.com
Horry Co. deputies searching for man accused of threatening life of public official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of threatening the life of a public official in Horry County. Daniel Quinton Grisset, 36, is wanted for failure to appear, threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911. Officials said...
Death investigation underway near St. Pauls, Robeson County sheriff’s office says
Body-cam video released in case where woman claims Fayetteville officers assaulted her
Fayetteville Police released body-cam video on Tuesday afternoon from an incident where officers are accused of assaulting a woman in September.
cbs17
Teen driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver has been charged after police said she hit and killed a man who was walking across a Fayetteville parking lot Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
Marlboro County deputies, SLED investigate after 27-year-old man found dead in car next to road near Bennettsville
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Marlboro County after deputies found the body of a 27-year-old man inside a car next to a road near Bennettsville, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found the body of Willie Jamel Quick of Bennettsville after they were called at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to investigate […]
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
Woman charged with hit-and-run in fatal Fayetteville pedestrian crash
18-year-old killed, 4 hurt in crash after car runs through stop sign near Pembroke
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the crash happened on Tuesday night. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old from St. Pauls was killed and four other people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after two cars collided at an intersection near Pembroke, according to […]
