Traffic Stop Yields Drug Paraphernalia, Firearms
On Friday at 2:09 a.m., Sedalia Police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation at 12th and Marvin. Investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Douglas Ward Hampton, Jr., of northeast Pettis County, was in possession of items associated with illegal drug activity on his person. And following a probable...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN MODERATELY INJURED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Sedalia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, the accident occurred when 59-year-old Gloria Carrillo swerved to avoid debris in the roadway and went of the road striking the ditch. Carrillo was...
krcgtv.com
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested after business robbery
Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man with armed robbery and two other felonies after he allegedly threatened employees inside a business Tuesday. The post Columbia man arrested after business robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Three Pettis County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 22-year-old Tylor Washington, of Sedalia was passing another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lane. His vehicle was overtaken and struck by 23-year-old Sofia Oleynic of Green Ridge.
Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash
One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three Injured in JoCo Head-on Collision
Three people were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Sunday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2003 Mustang, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile male from Warrensburg, was on Highway 13 at the DD Roundabout about just after 5 p.m., when the juvenile recklessly accelerated out of the roundabout and struck a southbound 2006 Buick Encore, driven by 64-year-old Bonnie K. White of Warrensburg, head-on.
myozarksonline.com
Young woman charged with domestic assault
A Camdenton woman is facing charges in connection with a September 27th incident. Camdenton Police responded to a complaint that a pregnant woman had been assaulted by a family member. The victim reported that she went to a residence in th 100 block of Blair Avenue to speak with her family member about alleged underage drinking among younger family members. During the incident 23 year old Armonie M. Young allegedly began pulling the victim’s hair, punched the victim multiple times, and kicked her in the stomach. When the victim fell to the ground, Young allegedly hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach again while she was trying to get up. Young is charged with 2 counts of felony domestic assault, with a bond of $10-thousand-dollars.
Balke Named SBW Woman of the Year
Sedalia Business Women President Robin Balke was named Woman of the Year during a public relations dinner held last night at the Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. Balke appeared genuinely surprised when her name was announced and some of her family members suddenly appeared at the club to help recognize her achievements.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posts precaution to social media about Halloween candy after man required medical attention
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a precaution on Facebook about candy that was possibly tampered with after a man needed medical attention at 1 a.m. Wednesday. The post warned residents to examine candy received from three trunk-or-treat events in Laurie, Stover and Gravois Mills, which occurred Oct. 29, 30 and The post Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posts precaution to social media about Halloween candy after man required medical attention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Concordia Woman Killed in Morgan County Rollover
A Concordia woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Ford Explorer, driven by 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot of Concordia, was on Route D, roughly 242 feet north of Sparrow Lane (west of Fortuna) just before 3:30 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the left side and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
2022 Christmas Light Contest Announced
Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council gas announced Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
