Lake George, NY

Lake George hotel improving historic Carriage House

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – For certain events, Fort William Henry’s Carriage House has been the place to be for the last couple of years. After hosting the Lake George Music Festival in recent years, the building is being eyed as a spot to host wedding receptions, business events and more. First, it needs some work.

This month, Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center is getting cracking on $3 million in renovations to the historic Carriage House, once used to house horses and carriages brought by visitors in the mid-1800s. It’s had upgrades since then, but soon will be able to do even more.

Upon reopening in May 2023, the Carriage House will be able to accommodate 460 people for theatre-style events, and over 300 for banquets. Those will add to the fort’s total of over 16,000 square feet of meeting and wedding spaces across four venues, which include its recently-renovated Conference Center, White Lion Room, and the Village Blacksmith restaurant and Tankard Taverne.

“What we really are investing in is the extraordinary beauty of Lake George,” said Fort William Henry CEO Kathryn Flacke Muncil. “There is no place on Earth like Lake George. We are so fortunate to be stewards of this lake and this historic property.”

Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury

The Carriage House project is part of a larger effort to reinvest in Fort William Henry. So far, the fort has invested $5 million in room and kitchen renovations, $1 million into the conference center, and $3 million into the Carriage House.

NEWS10 ABC

