ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Herschel Walker on Obama: ‘Where has he been all this time?’

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Sunday questioned why former President Obama wasn’t involved in his crucial race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) sooner. During a rally on Oct. 28, Obama questioned Walker’s qualifications to be a lawmaker, saying that Walker hasn’t had any previous interest in public...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy