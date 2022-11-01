ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ky.gov

Apply now for special waterfowl hunts at state fish hatcheries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 2, 2022) – Online applications are being taken through Nov. 15 for youth and mobility-impaired waterfowl quota hunts at two state-owned fish hatcheries near Frankfort and Morehead. Hunts begin Jan. 7, 2023 and recur each Saturday and Sunday through January. There are five waterfowl hunting blinds...
FRANKFORT, KY
ky.gov

Gov. Beshear Joins FEAM AERO for Groundbreaking of New Three-Bay Hangar at CVG Airport

HEBRON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials from Boone County and leaders from F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM AERO) to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), creating nearly 250 full-time positions, including at least 124 Kentucky-resident jobs, with a $40.2 million investment.
HEBRON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy