Warriors at Heat: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

After starting their first five-game road swing with back-to-back losses to the Hornets and Pistons, the Golden State Warriors are winless away from San Francisco’s Chase Center to start the 2022-23 campaign.

However, on Tuesday, the Warriors will meet a team they’ve already recorded a win against this season. Just five days after hosting the Miami Heat in the Bay Area, the Warriors will travel to South Beach for a rematch against Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

In their first matchup, Steph Curry cooked with a game-high 33 points as Andrew Wiggins recorded his first double-double of the season on the way to a 123-110 victory over the Heat. With the Warriors currently riding a two-game losing streak, they could use a repeat performance from last week.

Before the Warriors travel to play the Heat, here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including how to watch and stream the contest.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 1 Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV

NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV Live Stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (Watch for free) Where: FTX Arena – Miami, FL

Warriors projected starting lineup

G – Steph Curry – No. 30 – Davidson

G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State

F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas

F – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State

F – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

Heat projected starting lineup

G – Kyle Lowry – No. 7 – Villanova

G – Tyler Herro – No. 14 – Kentucky

F – Jimmy Butler Jr. – No. 21 – Marquette

F – Caleb Martin – No. 16 – Nevada

F – Bam Adebayo – No. 13 – Kentucky

Injury Report

Note: Player availability subject to change before tipoff

Heat:

Victor Oladipo – Out – Left Knee; Tendinosis

Omer Yurtseven – Out – Left Ankle; Impingement

Warriors:

Andre Iguodala – Out – Left Hip; Injury Management

Donte DiVincenzo – Out – Left Hamstring Strain

Oct. 27, 2022

– MIA: 110

– GSW: 123