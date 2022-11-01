During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow.Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children alike dress as skeletons and take photos, capturing the annual joy-filled festivities. It is believed that during the Day of the Dead — or Dia de Muertos — they are able to commune with their deceased loved ones.No one knows when the first observance took place, but it is rooted in agriculture-related beliefs from Mexico's pre-Hispanic...

4 DAYS AGO