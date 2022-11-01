Read full article on original website
Related
Quartz
Day of the Dead: Tradition, reborn
Part ritual, part fiesta, the Day of the Dead is the Mexican version of All Souls and All Saints days, observed on Nov. 1 and 2 by the Catholic church. Like the celebration of those holy days in Europe and elsewhere, it also involves trips to the graveyard and candles to honor the dearly departed. But over centuries, Mexico’s Día de Muertos has evolved into a distinct tradition with its own ghoulish iconography. For many Mexicans, it embodies the national spirit: an alluring blend of millenary indigenous lore, color, and whimsy.
The Day of the Dead isn't Halloween. Here are its roots, from Aztec goddess worship to modern Mexican celebration.
Day of the Dead might sound like a solemn affair, but Mexico's famous holiday is actually a lively commemoration of the departed.
What’s the difference between Halloween, All Saints, All Souls, Day of the Dead?
The Days of the Dead are here. But do you really know what they are?. Everyone knows the secular holiday of Halloween, which happens this year on Monday night, Oct. 31. Americans dress up in costumes, decorate their homes and welcome trick-or-treaters to their doors by handing out candy. Not...
Mexican artisans preserve Day of the Dead decorations
XOCHIMILCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexican artisans are struggling to preserve the traditional manufacture of paper cut-out decorations long used in altars for the Day of the Dead. Defying increasingly popular mass-production techniques, second-generation paper cutter Yuridia Torres Alfaro, 49, still makes her own stencils at her family’s workshop in Xochimilco, on the rural southern edge of Mexico City.
ohmymag.co.uk
Santa Claus’s grave has been found after 1,600 years
Don’t worry, we don’t literally mean Santa Claus’s tomb, he is still good and alive to deliver your presents this Christmas. We are actually talking about the inspiration behind Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas. The Saint’s burial place as such is known, but why has it taken so long?
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Apollonius of Tyana was the other "Jesus Christ" who also claimed to perform miracles
Image of ApolloniusCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Apollonius of Tyana was a Greek philosopher who hailed from the town of Tyana located in a Roman province. He is said to have been born around 15 AD in Turkey and died around 100 AD in Ephesus, Turkey.
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
crimereads.com
How Grief and Revenge Made Geronimo Into a Legendary War Chief
Before Geronimo met any white Americans or came to think of them as enemies of the Apaches, he spent years fighting Mexicans. In Geronimo’s youth, the north reaches of Mexico formally encompassed the Arizona homeland of the Apaches. Yet even after Mexico in the 1840s relinquished what became the American Southwest—the region stretching from the Sabine River on the eastern border of Texas to the Pacific coast of California—the Apaches for years encountered Mexicans more often than Americans.
The downfall of the Ancient Maya: The story of how the Mayans left their advanced limestone cities
In times past, the European colonists were out in the sea, always looking for new places to uncover, new lands to conquer, and new wealth to win. During such searches, they were sometimes successful in finding new lands to colonize. But, sometimes, they discovered abandoned lands with nobody to look after — like the Maya civilization that collapsed a long time before their arrival.
In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life
During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow.Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children alike dress as skeletons and take photos, capturing the annual joy-filled festivities. It is believed that during the Day of the Dead — or Dia de Muertos — they are able to commune with their deceased loved ones.No one knows when the first observance took place, but it is rooted in agriculture-related beliefs from Mexico's pre-Hispanic...
sciencealert.com
The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets
Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
This Mexican holiday honors the dead. It shouldn’t be commercialized like Halloween
Even in México, people are mixing the pre-Hispanic celebration with Halloween. Both are as different as dead and alive.
Google celebrates Day of the Dead with a Doodle
Wednesday is one of Mexico's most important holidays -- Dia de los Muertos -- also known as Day of the Dead.
Day of the Dead: What is the Mexican festival honouring lost ancestors?
Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, once again on 1 and 2 November, its annual festival honouring the memory of lost relatives and loved ones by welcoming their spirits back to the land of the living.The dates are believed to mark the brief moment every year in which the door to the afterlife stands open, allowing the souls of lost children to return to our present on the first of the month and those of deceased adults on the second.Really a celebration of life, the occasion is a fiesta of food, drink, dancing and song,...
ancientpages.com
LIDAR Reveals Secrets Of The Enormous Ancient Maya City Of Calakmul
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The use of Using LIDAR, (light detection and ranging) has helped to uncover more secrets of Calakmul, an enormous ancient Maya city. As a result, researchers can now better understand the density and landscape modifications of Mexico's ancient Maya Calakmul settlement. The Calakmul lidar survey....
Comments / 0